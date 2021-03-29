Miami (AFP)

Australian Ashley Party, ranked first, qualified for the quarter-finals of the Miami American tennis tournament, the first Masters tournament for a thousand points for men and the second for the rounds for a thousand points for women, by beating Belarusian Victoria Azarenka, ranked first in the world in the past, 6-1, 1-6, 6- 2.

Barty, the defending champion in 2019, “The 2020 edition was canceled due to the Corona virus” broke her opponent five times at the “Hard Rock Stadium”, to end the match in her favor after an hour and 52 minutes.

It was Barty’s second victory over her former top seeded rival, in 2012, in their third meeting.

The 24-year-old, the winner of the French Open 2019, dominated the first set and won it 6-1. Azarenka responded by breaking her serve in the second and leading 2-0, and then reversed her delay from 0-40 to victory to lead 3-0 before winning this group 6. -1, a decisive third set is imposed.

The two players exchanged a break in the second and third half of the deciding set, and Azarenka prevented her opponent from two chances to break her service in the fourth game, but Barty succeeded in the break in the sixth game to lead and finish the group, and then the match in her favor.

Barty, who saved the ball to settle the match in favor of Kristina Kuchova, faces three sets in the second round, the winner between Belarusian Arina Sabalenka, the seventh, and the nineteenth Czech Markita Fondrosova.

And Ukrainian Elena Svitolina, fifth, overturned her delay in the first set against Czech Petra Kvitova, the ninth, to a 2-6, 7-5, 7-5 victory.

“I am happy that I was able to respond after losing the first set,” the winner said, adding, “I am happy with my playing style and how I dealt with pressure. I had to do my best to win.”

Svitolina confirmed that she was also happy with how she dealt with going through 3 groups in a hot and humid atmosphere, noting that she feels good, worked a lot on my physical fitness, and it is paying off, I think.

For the men, Croatian Marin Celic defeated 19-year-old Italian Lorenzo Musetti 6-3 6-4 in 74 minutes and qualified for the final price.

“I am very happy today, I had to struggle with these young players, I have to keep the veterans’ head up in this tournament,” Celic said.

Cilic, the world number 45 and winner of the 2014 US Open, confirmed that he is on the right track to regain fitness during matches.

“I felt very good during the training,” he said. The rest period is good. Missing some matches only hurts a few the tennis ball. ”

In the next round, Cilic hit a date with Russian Andrei Rublev, the fourth and easy winner over Hungary’s Marton Vosovic 6-2, 6-1.

Frenchman Ojo Ombre’s career was interrupted at the third round, losing to Canadian Milos Raonic, 12th, 4-6, 5-7.

The French ranked 30th in the world did not get many opportunities to bother the world number 19 and the best in the service.

Umbre had only three chances to break his opponent’s service when the score was 4-4, then 40-0 in the second set, while Raonic relied on his “12 aces” to prevent his opponent from entering a third set.

It is the second victory for Raonic in their second match, after the first in the quarter-finals of the Percy tournament last year.

And the Canadian hit a date in the final price with the twenty-sixth Polish Hubert Horcas, who won over the other Canadian Dennis Shapovalov, the sixth 6-3, 7-6.