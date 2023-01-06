Ashleigh Barty is back in the news almost a year after her retirement from tennis. No return in sight: she, the former number one in the world, has announced that she is pregnant with her first child. She did it through her social networks, in which she posted the photo of the shoes of her unborn child, under the careful watch of her dog Origi of her. “2023 will be the best year ever. We are really excited for this new adventure. And Origi is already the protective big sister”, she reads on Instagram. Her father is her longtime partner Garry Kissick, with whom she married last July. It is thanks to the photo that he has chosen to share, on her personal profile, that instead we discover which team the child will support: the image is the same, but with a small Liverpool shirt in addition. “Little red 2023,” wrote the future parent.

For those hoping for a return to the tennis courts, therefore, there will be a wait. On the other hand, she had never really reopened to a return. Until a few days ago in the New York Times, for example, she reiterated that she had already “given everything I could”, that she feels comfortable in life outside the fields and that her new lifestyle “is what I’ve always wanted.” Barty remains committed to tennis though, as evidenced by her recent visit to United Cup players in her Australia, where she snapped a symbolic photo with Iga Swiatek, who picked up her number one scepter following her retirement . The Australian tennis player said enough last March, just 25 years old, after winning the Australian Open (her third Grand Slam) and at the top of the WTA ranking. Ash was the fifth woman in the Open Era to finish the season as world number one three years in a row, following Martina Navrátilová, Steffi Graf, Chris Evert and Serena Williams. Extraordinary numbers. She is happy like this but, if she ever wants to improve them, her sweet expectation will force her to lengthen her break a little longer.