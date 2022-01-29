Margaret Court, Evonne Goolagong, Kerry Melville, Chris O’Neil, and now Ashleigh Barty. Australia has a new champion 44 years later. The world number one defeated Danielle Collins (6-3 and 7-6 (2)) to take the Grand Slam of the oceanic country without losing a single set along the way.

The most versatile player on the circuit, the one who has shown that it doesn’t take great power to dominate the rest, she won the third Grand Slam of her career, and is also the second active tennis player to succeed on three different surfaces (cement, grass and clay) after Serena Williams. Roland Garros 2019, Wimbledon 2021 and Australia 2022 adorn the list of winners of the Ipswich tennis player, who has eleven wins in a row this year and who has won, in addition to Melbourne, in Adelaide.

Barty, a big favorite in the final, struck a blow with a serious first set and a second in which she had to come from behind. The Australian was placed 1-5 down against the strength of Collins, who played her first Grand Slam final, after undergoing surgery for endometriosis in which an ovarian cyst was removed early last year.

But the American did not know how to close. He was dwarfed by Barty’s rage, raised by the stands, and took the game to tiebreak- There was no more battle. Barty sealed his first Australian Open with a crossover pass.

“It’s a dream for me and I’m so proud to be Australian,” said Barty after collecting the trophy from Goolagong, winner of four titles here. His income at the head of the world ranking is extended and already exceeds number two, the Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, by almost 2,700 points.