Miami (AFP)

Australian Ashley Barty, ranked number one in the world, will be able to defend her title in the Miami tournament, the second of the 1000-point rounds for women and first for men, after reaching the final match, where she will meet Canadian Bianca Andreasco, while Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, ranked second in the quarter-finals, bids farewell to Russian Andrei qualifying Rublev to the last square.

In the semi-final, Parti knocked out world number five Elena Svitolina 6-3 6-3, while Andreasko ended the “wonderful” Greek Maria Sakkari journey in a thrilling match 7-6,6-3,6-7.

“I felt like I had done something better in every match I played,” said Barty, looking for her tenth title in her professional career.

Barty requested a medical time off due to stomach pain in the second group, but confirmed that she would be ready for the final.

Australian winner Brolan Garros in 2019 offers remarkable levels since she saved the loss point of her first match in Miami in the second round, “exempted from the first” against the Slovak Christina Kuchova, who qualified from the qualifiers, before overthrowing Belarusian Victoria Azarnka and Arena Sabalenka in three sets.

Andreasco, the eighth seed, finished off Sakary’s “35th world” career in Miami, who knocked out Japanese second-seed Naomi Osaka in the quarter-finals, beating her by three sets in a tough match that lasted two hours and 42 minutes.

Andreasko, 20, who is ranked ninth in the world, is seeking a fourth title in her career, and the first since she won the Australian Open in 2019, when she surpassed the American veteran Serena Williams.

“I always wanted to face it, it would be a difficult match, and I look forward to that,” the Canadian said of the final match with Barty, where the two players will meet for the first time.

Second seed Tsitsipas bid farewell to the quarter-finals by falling to Polish 26th seed Hubert Horcas in three sets 2-6.6-3.6-4.

And after the road was paved for Tsitsipas, ranked fifth in the world to achieve his first title in the “Masters” tournaments, after the exit of the first seed in the Russian tournament Daniel Medvedev from the quarter-finals also at the hands of Spaniard Roberto Bautista Ogot, the Greek fell in turn.

During the exciting match, the referee issued a warning to Tsitsipas, 22, for violating the legal time, after it took several minutes to change his shirt and headband.

For his part, Horkach in Miami presents his best picture on the yellow ball fields, as he dislodged from his way in the previous two rounds of Canadians Milos Raonic and Denis Shapovalov.

It was the second victory for Horkach, 24, over Tsitsipas in their eighth match, against six for the last.

“I felt as though the opportunity was in my hands,” Tsitsipas said. “I feel as though the space was in front of me to offer something better, it’s a disappointing loss.”

“I was in a good position, everything was under control, and then all of a sudden, I don’t know what happened,” he said.

Tsitsipas made a strong start after he easily won the first set 6-2 in his favor, continued his brilliance and broke Horkach with the start of the second to take two clean runs.

And after it seemed that the match was heading for an early decision, Horkach found his rhythm and saved two break points when he was 15-40 late in the third game, before breaking the Greek’s service in the fourth and tied 2-2, he renewed that in the eighth game and settled the group in his favor 6-3, demanding Tsitsipas in the presence of the match observer at the end of the second set, after the referee gave him a warning.

Horkach carried momentum with him to the third set and broke his Greek opponent in the fifth game to settle it 6-4 in his favor and subsequently the match.

The Polish ranked 37th in the world qualified for the semi-finals of one of the Masters courses for the first time in his career.

Horkach meets in the last square with Rublev IV, who brought down American Sebastian Korda in a difficult match 7-5.7-6, and the Russian qualified for the first time in his career to the semi-finals of a Masters tournament.

Rublev, ranked eighth in the world, ended the first group in his favor after sporadic periods due to rain, before deciding the match after an hour and 42 minutes.

Rublev became the top seed in the tournament with Tsitsipas and compatriot Medvedev knocked out in the quarter-finals and German Alexander Zverev early from Miami.

“Maybe I should feel an extra pressure, being the only one who remained in the” world top ten “, Robleaf said after the victory,” but I lost against Horkach last year, Bautista beat me two weeks ago and Yannick beat two of the top ten players, so everyone is able. ” To win the final ».

Horcache came out with a winner over Rublev in the only match that brought them together in the third round of the Roma Masters tournament last year, and in the other semi-final meeting Bautista Augut with Italian Yannick Sener.