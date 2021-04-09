Charleston (AFP)

Australian Ashley Partey, ranked number one in the world, reached the quarter-finals of the Charleston American tennis tournament, beating American Shelby Rodgers 7-6, 4-6, 6-4.

And Barty arrived in Charleston, after crowning the prestigious Miami “A Thousand Points” tournament, where she succeeded in defending her title. After being exempted from playing the first round, it took Barty 61 minutes on green soil in Charleston to overtake Japanese Misaki Doi in the second round, but she suffered in front of Rodgers, the exceptional player in her strikes, according to what the Australian reported, adding that she always forces you to make a great effort at every point, Every match, and this time it’s no different. And Barty, who has not played on any kind of dirt since her coronation at Roland Garros in 2019, will meet in the quarter-finals of Spanish Paula Badosa, who in turn won the other American Katie McNally 6-3 6-3.

Tunisian Anas Jaber, ranked 12th in this tournament, reached the same role, by defeating French Alise Cornet 5-7 6-3 6-3 in three sets, to face the promising American Coco Gove, the 14th, who beat her compatriot Lorne Davis 6-2 7-6 .

On Thursday, the tournament lost the efforts of Spanish sixth-seeded Garbini Mojorosa, who was forced to withdraw in front of Kazakhstan’s Yulia Pottseva due to a leg injury, after the first group settled 6-0 before leaving the stadium, and the master of the situation drew 2-2 in the second group.

The Spanish woman, who last month ended a two-year fast for titles by crowning the champion of the Dubai tournament, indicated, “I was already suffering from pain in my first games during the second round, and moving from hard to dirt courts is difficult, especially since the time difference was very short. Very good, then suddenly I felt a sharp pain in my leg and it got worse after that. Mojorosa was not the only big victim on Thursday, as the third-ranked Czech Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, who was ranked third by Montenegrin Danka Kovinic, ended her career 4-6, 1-6, and the world number 91 in the quarter-finals with Putintseva.

And reached the quarter-finals of the 2016 American champion Sloan Stevens, beating Australian Ayla Tomljanovic 6-3 6-4, to face Russian Veronica Kodermetova who won against Japanese Kurumi Nara 6-0 6-3.