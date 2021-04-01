Australian Ashley Barty, current champion and current world number one, prolonged the defense of the title at the WTA 1,000 in Miami by defeating the Ukrainian Elina Svitolina by 6-3 and 6-3.

The oceanic tennis player repeats the final as it happened in the last edition, when she won the title. Ashley Barty’s 11th straight win in Miami was completed in one hour and 27 minutes against an opponent with whom he had lost in four of the last five games.

However, the 24-year-old tennis player from Ipswich had won the most recent. It was a rematch for Barty that was overtaken by Svitolina on this very scene in 2018.

The Ukrainian, who was in the semifinal of this tournament for the first time, did not question the superiority of the Australian that after Naomi Osaka’s defeat in the quarterfinals, he ensured his continuity as world number one.

Barty will play his ninth final since winning his first Grand Slam in 2019. This year he won in Melbourne and the title will be played. against the winner of the clash between the Canadian Bianca Andreescu, eighth favorite, and the Greek Maria Sakkari.

