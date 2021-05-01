Madrid (AFP)

World number one Australian Ashley Partey crossed to the third round of the Madrid Tennis Championships, the second of the women’s 1000-point tournaments, after defeating Slovenian Tamara Zidancic in a thrilling three-set match.

Barty’s performance was shaken briefly against Zidancik as she won one game in the second set. But the Australian regained her balance in the deciding set, as the match ended in her favor 6-4, 1-6, and 6-3 in less than two hours at the “Caja Makhica” stadium.

In the next round, Barty will face Polish Iga Schwantek, who beat German Laura Siegmund 6-3, 6-3. And it will be a match of special taste, because it will bring together the two champions of the French Open for the years 2019 and 2020. “It is a long-awaited match,” said Barty, who will face her opponent for the first time. And she continued: She trained only once with her in Melbourne, and she was really amazing, moving wonderfully on the dirt floor and she could slide on both sides, and she loved to control the field. Chivontek, a 19-year-old girl, replied to the Australian, saying: She is a very solid player, and the strongest in the stadiums, adding: I will play the match without any expectations because she is the number one in the world, I am happy to play against her, it is exciting, I want to play a good game and have fun.

Both will be among the favorites at Roland Garros next month, as with her recent win, Barty raised her consecutive wins on clay courts to 13. The top seed is seeking to win her first WTA title this year in Madrid, after she has already won the tournament titles in Stuttgart, Germany, Miami in the United States, and “Yara Valley Classic” in Melbourne.