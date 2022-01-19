Ashleigh Barty has qualified for the third round of the Australian Open with a great display of power. The world number 1 awarded the Italian Lucia Bronzetti, the global number 142, only two games: 6-1 6-1.











The one-sided match at the Rod Laver Arena lasted only 52 minutes. Barty finished on her first game point after a qualifier miss, hitting a backhand into the net.

Barty (25) is aiming for her third Grand Slam title and her first in Melbourne. “We are exactly where we want to be. We have had a good preparation and my team works well together,” said Barty, who started the season with a win of the WTA tournament in Adelaide.

Also in the first game Barty needed less than an hour. Then she lost only one game against Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko.

Italian Camila Giorgi is Barty’s next opponent.