Real Betis to Real Madrid defeated justice and total in the match corresponding to the 26th day of LaLiga 24-25. The goals of Johnny Cardoso and Isco, this penalty and in the second half, traced the initial goal of Brahim for the Madrid team in a match that ended with a party and a new sample of union between the fans and the team led by Manuel Pellegrini in a Benito Villamarín that in this campaign has seen how his team has won him, in addition to the whites, to Atlético de Madrid (1-0) He tied (2-2) to Barcelona. One of the players who attended the media at the end of the game was Marc Bartra. The Catalan central, in statements to the Cope chain, valued on the match that “they have entered the game very well, but with the passage of the minutes we have known how to rectify. And I keep that because he speaks very well of the family we are. That is why it has more merit to overcome the game. In the locker room we have spoken that Real Madrid does not need much to win a game and in the second part we have been superior and we have also been very attentive and serious back. “Asked in case the initial idea of ​​the game, having repeated Pellegrini the eleven that came out in the coliseum against Getafe on the previous day, was precisely the same as against the Bordalás team, Bartra replied that” our idea was not that Real Madrid was not going back to us. We have repeated the eleven of the match against Getafe, but they are two completely different games. We are a complete team and that knows how to adapt to any circumstance, so we have not lost the face of the game. ” From San Jaime dels Domenys, he valued that “we are going to fight the next game, both Thursday and Sunday. When the season ends we will value what we have achieved, but obviously we have a team to be up there, we know and believe it in it. “Finally, about what Isco and Antony are contributing in recent weeks, Bartra said that“ it is a jugon. It is one of the best players I have played with. It is a pass «, he said about the Malaga. And about the Brazilian, he pointed out that “marks differences” and that “it is one of the best ends of LaLiga,” he concluded.

