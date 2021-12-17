The Spanish central Real Betis would be one of the names being considered by the Barça club to reinforce its defense, according to the newspaper Sport. If materialized, he would return to the place where he spent 14 years and where he coincided with Xavi Hernández.
Marc Bartra arrived at La Masia in 2002, being a youngster with 11 springs from the RCD Espanyol quarry. He has gone through all the categories since then, arriving at the subsidiary in 2009 and being a footballer for the first team since 2012. He made his debut on February 14, 2010 under the command of Pep Guardiola and was there until 2016, when he decided to go to Borussia Dortmund.
After a season and a half in the Bundesliga, he landed at Real Betis in January 2018, where he continues today. He signed a contract until 2023, with which the Verdiblancos will have next summer as the last option to receive some money for him and recover part of the 10.5 million euros they paid for his transfer.
Marc Bartra is not being the undisputed starter under the command of Manuel Pellegrini, seeing several stakes from the bench since the arrival of the Chilean, although it is true that in the most recent ones he has had a regularity that had not been seen in other sections of the course .
On January 15 it will celebrate its 31st anniversary and could be an option low cost interesting to reinforce the rear, in addition to putting the return home of a youth squad, something that is usually a good reception for the Camp Nou normally. In a defense with Eric García, Ronald Araújo and Gerard Piqué as the most common, Óscar Mingueza as a regular complement and other names that count less as Clément Lenglet or Samuel Umtiti, perhaps there should be exits before a hypothetical return of Sant Jaume dels Domenys .
