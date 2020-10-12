As Jordi Cardoner first vice-president of FC Barcelona said last week, “The president is strong” and Josep Maria Bartomeu, acting accordingly, has decided to postpone the expected meeting of his board of directors, which was expected for Tuesday or Wednesday and which was expected to move after the events of the last week.

The board meeting was awaited with expectation because Several managers found it wrong that the club filed a complaint with the Civil Guard (According to the entity, only the suspicion of fraud in the ballots of the vote of no confidence was brought to the attention of the Benemérita, but the police force transformed it into a formal complaint) and also because some members of the board, such as Xavier Vilajoana, were considering resigning to start his career for the presidency, something that the manager responsible for grassroots football and women’s football had already hinted at in various appearances before the press. Vilajoana’s idea was to present that resignation to the board, but it seems that this week It cannot be unless Bartomeu changes his mind, something that does not seem too possible.

The proof that Bartomeu feels strong could be seen on Sunday night after the futsal team of the club was proclaimed champion of the Champions for the third time in its history at the Palau Blaugrana.

“In football there is a young team with enthusiasm, which will give us a lot of joy. Basketball has also started with good results, and also in women’s football. The culés started the season with many illusions and with good results. I am happy. The smile I have now is the one that all the Catalans should have in their mouths right now “Bartomeu said after the final, oblivious to the institutional earthquake that the club is experiencing.

The board, beyond serving so that the aforementioned Vilajoana could propose his resignation or that the directors asked for explanations for the complaint of the false ballots of the vote of no confidence, since Many of them learned that the entity had gone to the Civil Guard through the media, it should serve to organize the joint strategy in the face of the vote of no confidence that is already imminent once the required signatures have been passed.

On Thursday a meeting of the voting table in which the promoters hope to specify the date of the vote with the horizon set on the weekend of October 31 and November 1.

For now, the club has drawn up a logistical plan to carry out the vote respecting the health measures required by the Generalitat due to the pandemic, but it is an internal document that it has not been agreed upon in the board of directors.

What seems clear is that true to the presidential style that has characterized the last years of his mandate, Bartomeu continues on his way trusting only a small group of managers and executives who are more loyal and at the moment It has no interest in the board meeting formally, that is, by minutes, although informal meetings between managers are the order of the day.