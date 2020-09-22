Josep María Bartomeu, president of Barça, has unilaterally stopped the transfer of Luis Suárez to Atlético de Madrid for the moment. The president, in an unexpected twist, decided at the last minute to include the rojiblanco club in the list of elite clubs vetoed in the contract termination agreement that Barça had agreed with the player. Bartomeu, basically, refuses to finance the goals of the Uruguayan Luis Suárez in LaLiga. It should be remembered that Barça was going to pay part of the tab for the 2020-21 season to the Uruguayan striker and Bartomeu finds it excessive that he can score goals with a direct rival and in the same competition.

The operation, right now, is in the air. Barça wants Atlético to pay for a transfer and the player’s record, which could blow up his pass to the rojiblancos. Suárez, who trained with Barça yesterday afternoon, could end up staying if there is no agreement. Koeman realized that in that case, he would be counting on him. But, on the other hand, the club wants him out of the dressing room and if Suárez doesn’t come out, he won’t be able to sign Depay. Harmonizing everyone’s interests will not be easy.