Bartomeu’s arrest: “I know it is not a comfortable situation and I hope everything ends well. He is innocent until a judge says he is guilty. The only thing that worries me is that in a week we will have a new president. I hope that many people can vote to elect a president who can lead what for me is the best club in the world. I’m looking forward to Sunday’s elections. “

Match rating: “A shot on goal and a goal. Then they had good minutes. If we let them run, they kill us. They are one of the best organized teams in the Premier League. But in 90 minutes we have conceded very little and we have created enough to win. My boys have been phenomenal. “

Two goals from Gabriel Jesus: “You don’t know how happy we are that he scores. You can’t imagine the amount of things he does well without scoring goals, that’s why it’s very important that he scores. He’s a boy’s luxury. His influence is incredible and today he scored two goals , that is very good”.