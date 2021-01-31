Josep Maria Bartomeu sent a message this morning, during the broadcast of the program ‘Gol a Gol’ from TV3, when verifying that some collaborator of the program mentioned his name as the possible author of the leak of Leo Messi’s contract to the newspaper El Mundo. The former leader, who declined the invitation to enter online, used WhatsApp to send a live message to the director of the program, Xavi Valls, who had no problem making the entire content known to the audience.

Bartomeu’s entire message was as follows: “I’m sorry to hear that I have leaked the contract, it is totally false. It is a very serious and totally illegal topic to filter professional contracts. Speaking on television and accusing is easy, but we are not kidding because this will end up in court. By the way, Messi deserves what he charges for both sporting and commercial reasons. And without a pandemic, Barça could perfectly pay these figures ”.

Bartomeu wanted to deny in this way a information that was spilled in the same program on which Leo Messi believed that it was the ex-president who had leaked his contract to the Madrid newspaper, information that was endorsed by one of the regular collaborators of said program.

Likewise, Ronald Koeman He was also blunt an hour before when he assured at a press conference that if the leak of Messi’s contract came from within the club or from a person closely related to the Blaugrana entity, that person “will not have a future at Barcelona.”