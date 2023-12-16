Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 16/12/2023 – 12:01

In London, where he participated in a meeting with financial analysts and investors at the beginning of the month, Vale's president, Eduardo Bartolomeo, revealed to Broadcast (Grupo Estado's real-time news system) how he sees his management and the rumors surrounding the end of his contract, which expires in April. “If I leave in five years and look back, I want to be recognized as the person who stabilized Vale operationally,” he said. Security, he said, is his management hallmark.

The executive, who took charge of the mining company shortly after the tragedy with the Brumadinho dam, in Minas Gerais, in 2019, believes that the company is reaping the fruits of the initiatives of recent years. According to him, rating agencies are already beginning to recognize the company's advances in security and ESG parameters.

The expectation now is to remain at the head of the company and continue the work. At the beginning of 2024, Vale's Board of Directors hits the gavel and decides whether or not to keep Bartolomeo in the position. “I wouldn’t want to leave now, with an incomplete project.”

In recent months, the executive has been the target of indirect attacks, with rumors about the government appointing another name for the position. “I trust the company’s governance and the quality of its advisors. People within Vale recognize things very clearly. Nobody disposes of businesses, as we did, without the support of the Board,” he says.

See below the main excerpts from the interview:

What is the main hallmark of your management?

Security. If I leave in five years and look back, I want to be recognized as the person who stabilized Vale operationally. If I am remembered as the person who created the foundations of operational excellence and stabilization of the company, I will be happy. My idol is Dr. Eliezer Batista [presidente da Vale duas vezes], who conceptualized the company. I can't do what he did, because he was a genius. But I want to take what he did and use it right. We still perform below our potential. We are showing this at Vale Day. There is a gap that is being filled.

Does the market already see improvements?

When we look five years later [do acidente de Brumadinho], the company is absurdly safer than it was in 2019. Today, we have total control over our dams. We are able to guarantee the non-repetition [dos acidentes]. It's a continuous process. Until we eliminate all the upstream dams, until we reach zero fatalities, we will not be satisfied. We know we've come a long way. I will show it in the presentation [do Vale Day] that rating agencies are beginning to recognize that we have closed all of the company's ESG gaps and controversies. From 2019 to today, we have reduced the Total Recordable Accident Frequency Rate (TRIFR), which is an industry index, by 61%.

What other achievements do you highlight?

We sold ten of the company's businesses. These were difficult decisions, greatly supported by the Council. The exit from New Caledonia, from Mozambique, from fertilizers, steel mills – the last one was MRN, which we announced on Friday. Today, Vale is a company ready to win. It went from a portfolio company, a holding company, to an asset management company. Today we have a much better capacity to execute our plans. Everything we have planted in the last five years is starting to bear fruit. We will generate a lot of value.

What remains to move forward?

Bartolomeo: We have 2026 as a magical date. We will remove two more dams from safety level 3. They do not generate risk for anyone, as there is no one underneath and they have containment barriers, but they pose restrictions for some investors.

His stay at Vale has been the subject of rumors. Are you feeling confident about the succession?

Yes! In the last call, I commented that I had never been so optimistic. The company changed in 2020. I was elected by a control bloc. And I was renewed in a corporation. Today there is a council, which has eight independent directors – the rule is at least seven. And the Council, yes, it makes the decisions. And what has to happen now? The Board must assess what kind of skills [habilidades] a person has to have it to run Vale. Then she will come across my skills and say “Eduardo should stay”. It's a rice-and-beans process. If, by chance, the Council understands that no, that the person in need is different… then all this gossip.

Did the gossip get in the way?

No. Firstly, I trust the company's governance a lot. I trust the quality of the advisors too much. I have always had full support from the Council. Nobody sells ten businesses, nobody closes a Mozambique deal, nobody closes New Caledonia without support from the Council. So, if you are comfortable with those who are above you because they know your job and if you know there are rules… Company governance today protects the right thing. She makes sure the right thing is done. I'm not saying that the previous governance didn't do it. But it's much easier for you to decide, between four people [como quando a companhia tinha blocos de controle]take someone away, than you take 13 people who have a fiduciary obligation to protect the company.

How does it work?

When a person is elected to the Board, they are representing the 200,000 shareholders, including BlackRock, which is not there [com um conselheiro], the Capital, which is not there. In the voting form, they position themselves as independents. I believe in the fiduciary responsibility of these people, that they will ensure that governance is carried out. Which could even be like: 'We need another person here'. So, I'll leave with peace of mind, because it was done cleanly. This company has never been so close to delivering exceptional results. It would, in fact, in my opinion, be a loss of an opportunity to complete a project that I started from a very, very aggressive point of view. [após o acidente de Brumadinho].

Do you feel recognized?

I think people within Vale recognize things very clearly. Maybe outside of Vale they don't recognize it. This company in 2019… We didn’t know if it would survive. So, it's very easy, right? We got this company in 2019, so we brought it until 2023. Now it is definitely in that position of winning. Fundamentally, I wouldn't want to leave now, with an incomplete project.

(the interview was originally published on Broadcast on 05/12)