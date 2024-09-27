The great chef passed away at the age of 33 Bartolo Reinaa culinary professional who decided to move to Sydney a few years ago. The man was truly known throughout the world, which is why the news of his passing shocked everyone.

Here’s what happened to him.

Bartolo has died: The man had chosen Australia to live

The news is from a little while ago and it certainly caused a great deal pain in all lovers of the sector and in those who knew him. The excellent chef has died Bartolo Reina at the age of just 33. The man had decided to move to Australia, more precisely to Sydneyin order to bring the goodness of Italian cuisine abroad too.

His career began when he was very young but it didn’t take him that long to prove his greatness to the world talent. The boy had therefore managed to make a name for himself both in Italy and abroad, but unfortunately the sad announcement came a few hours ago.

The causes of death

The news of the chef’s passing brought great sadness to everyone, which is why there were thousands of people condolence messages addressed to him and his family. The boy’s employer raised the alarm and was worried when he didn’t see him arrive on site.

The police then went to his house, but unfortunately when they arrived it was already too late as Bartolo was lifeless. It is not yet known whether it will be carried out the autopsybut according to doctors the chef died following a fulminant heart attack.

Unfortunately, it is not the first time that such a young boy has died from heart problems and we don’t even know if he had previous conditions that could have in some way contributed to his death. We therefore close ourselves to pain of the family.

