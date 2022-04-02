A special race, a national holiday for Belgium, a crescendo of emotions that keeps fans from all over the world attached to the TV. Sunday will be the 106th edition of the Tour of Flanders, the second Monument of the season after the Milan-Sanremo won by Matej Mohoric. We asked Michele Bartoli, winner in 1996, to tell us about the particularities of the “Ronde” and to line up the favorites of the day before, from Mathieu Van der Poel to Tadej Pogacar and Wout Van Aert (not in the best of conditions).