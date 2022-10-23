Paunch retracts his statements. The renowned Creole singer came out in front of her to defend her Peruvian roots and clarified that she does consider herself a “black” woman. However, the artist called for people to be valued for her work and not just for her skin color.

What had Bartola said about his roots?

In mid-September, Bartola gave an interview for the Moloko Podcast digital program, in which he made a strong comment about the treatment artists receive for belonging to one of the ethnic groups that exist in Peru. In that sense, he stated that he does not like being referred to as an Afro-Peruvian person.

“No, I consider myself Peruvian. My relatives who lived on a farm and were marked (…) were that . I was already born in Peru, my mother is more cholita than olluco with charqui and my father is a beautiful dark-haired man, ”she said.

Bartola retracts

Bartola participated in the latest edition of the program “El reventonazo de la Chola” and spoke about his past statements. The singer retracted, assuring that she does consider herself an Afro-Peruvian woman and she explained that her words were misunderstood. Likewise, she asked that her work as an artist be valued.