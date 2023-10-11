Home page World

From: Patrick Mayer

The radical Islamist Palestinian terrorist militia Hamas causes a bloodbath at the trance festival near Re’im. A survivor describes the horror.

Tel Aviv – There is now an entry on Wikipedia that describes what happened that early Saturday morning (October 7th) at an electro party as the “Re’im massacre”.

Bartender escaped Re’im massacre: Survivor recounts Hamas attack

At the “Nature Party Festival” at the Israeli Kibbutz Re’im, 260 young people between the ages of 20 and 40 were murdered by militias from the terrorist organization Hamas, which hit other Jewish Israeli settlements and committed hundreds of murders there too. For example, in the Israeli Kibbutz Kfar Azza, just over ten kilometers north.

Israel mourns. While the Israeli armed forces were preparing a major offensive on the Gaza Strip, where the terrorist organization rules dictatorially, around 130 Israeli and international hostages were still in the hands of Hamas on Tuesday (October 10). Many of them were abducted from the festival in Re’im. One person was able to remain unrecognized and avoid being kidnapped: a bartender.

His name: Peleg Orev (see X-Video above). The 26-year-old computer science student from the city of Be’er Sheva barely escaped the murderous Hamas militias with his girlfriend before they caused the bloodbath on the festival site.

Re’im massacre: Survivor describes moments before Hamas bloodbath in Israel

“The terrorists came around six thirty in the morning. We didn’t even know what happened to us. The sun hadn’t quite risen yet, but morning light was already stretching across the sky. The temperature was very pleasant, there was a hippie atmosphere, everyone was dancing to trance music and smiling at each other. “It was great vibes,” Orev told him Daily Mirror: and said about rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip before the attack: “Nobody had told us that there were not only attacks from the air, but that terrorists had broken through the fences between the Gaza Strip and Israel (…). I thought that given the rocket attacks, it would be safest for us to stay put and take cover. But my friend said to me: ‘There are reports that terrorists have come through the fences into Israel. We have to get out of here!’ Listening to her saved my life.”



They finally drove away a few minutes before Hamas attacked, he reported. On the street they stopped at a car in which a person was sitting crouched. There was a second car a little distance away with two bodies inside. Then he understood how bad the situation really was – and escaped with his girlfriend just in time.

Hamas Massacre: According to the bartender, there were Germans, French and Americans there

“These attacks show the true face of Hamas. “It was an attack on peaceful hippies – tolerant people from all backgrounds and walks of life, Jews, Christians, Druze, British, Germans, French, Americans, Israelis,” Orev told the Daily Mirror continued: “It was a celebration of love, and this attack was aimed solely at civilians. None of the festival-goers were even remotely armed; not even glass bottles were allowed on the premises.”

“So many people are dead, so many families destroyed. To be clear: Hamas slaughters defenseless people for the sole reason that they are Jews.” (pm)