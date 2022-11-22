Francesco Assunto would have removed and immobilized a client on the ground, who then died shortly after of an illness: the words of the lawyer

He pleaded innocent Francis Assumedthe 31-year-old bartender who, on Sunday morning, became the protagonist of an altercation with a customer, Giovanni Palazzotto, outside his bar in Bitritto, in the province of Bari. The dispute ended with the worst of epilogues, seen that Palazzotto died a few minutes later from illness.

The owner of the exercise would have before moved away a customer, to then push him and immobilize him on the ground.

At the end of what can be called a scuffle, the client, whose name was Giovanni Palazzottoa 27-year-old local and father of a small child, is died of an illness.

The images video surveillance cameras and testimonials of those who were present, they helped the Carabinieri of the Modugno company to do dynamic clarity.

Apparently the 27 year old was in altered physical and mental conditions and after being turned away from another club, he allegedly tried to enter Assunto’s bar.

At that point the owner of the bar and another customer would in turn dismiss Palazzotto, pushing and pinning him to the ground.

It remains to be understood if the vehemence with which the two blocked Palazzotto, was violent to the point of causing the 27-year-old to fall ill.

For greater clarity, a will be held in the next few days autopsy examination on the victim’s body.

The words of Francesco Assunto’s lawyer

Now the owner of the bar Francesco Assunto has been stopped and arrested by the Carabinieri and is in the nearby Bari prison. The very serious crime he is charged with is that of willful homicide.

His lawyer, the lawyer Joseph GiulittoatHandle stated that the charge for his client is exaggeratedespecially considering that he is in the same penitentiary where two relatives of the victim are being held.

He pinned him to the ground with the help of another customer, who has already been heard by the investigators, but then immediately left him as he had calmed down.

Then he reiterated that his client is uncensored and that he will answer all the questions of the investigating judge and the investigators e he will plead innocent.