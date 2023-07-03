Bart was presented in the style of The Simpsons and it is viral: the best announcement of a transfer?

Bart Verbrugena 20-year-old Dutch goalkeeper, is a new signing for Brighton & Hove Albion in England, and this Monday he was announced as a new player for the club in a particular way.

The English club played with the name of the goalkeeper to make a presentation on social networks in the style of the Simpsons. The video went viral.

Bart, who arrives from Anderlecht in Belgium, appears in the video imitating Bart from the famous TV series.

The video begins just as the Simpsons performance begins, and then Bart writes on a board, “I’ll sign for Brighton,” before introducing himself as a reinforcement for the club.

Brighton will participate in the UEFA Europa League thanks to the fact that in the last edition of the English tournament they were fifth in the standings.

SPORTS

