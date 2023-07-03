Monday, July 3, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Bart was presented in the style of The Simpsons and it is viral: the best announcement of a transfer?

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 3, 2023
in Sports
0
Bart was presented in the style of The Simpsons and it is viral: the best announcement of a transfer?

Close


Close

Brighton

Presentation of Bart.

Bart’s presentation.

English Brighton revolutionizes footballer presentations.

Bart Verbrugena 20-year-old Dutch goalkeeper, is a new signing for Brighton & Hove Albion in England, and this Monday he was announced as a new player for the club in a particular way.

The English club played with the name of the goalkeeper to make a presentation on social networks in the style of the Simpsons. The video went viral.

Bart, who arrives from Anderlecht in Belgium, appears in the video imitating Bart from the famous TV series.

The video begins just as the Simpsons performance begins, and then Bart writes on a board, “I’ll sign for Brighton,” before introducing himself as a reinforcement for the club.

Brighton will participate in the UEFA Europa League thanks to the fact that in the last edition of the English tournament they were fifth in the standings.

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Bart #presented #style #Simpsons #viral #announcement #transfer

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Lukashenko wants soldiers from the Wagner Group to be trained

Lukashenko wants soldiers from the Wagner Group to be trained

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result