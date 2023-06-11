Bart Vriends is proud of what Sparta has shown in the premier league this season. The team from Rotterdam could dream for a long time of a ticket for the preliminary round of the Conference League, but in the final of the play-offs FC Twente was 1-0 too strong.

Captain Vriends was logically disappointed by the result. ,,We made it through the first storm, weathered ourselves bravely and certainly stung for a while. Once again we played with a big heart”, said the defender in front of the camera ESPN. Sparta hit the crossbar via Arno Verschueren, but Twente finally crossed the line with a 1-0 lead.

,,If we had had this conversation in an hour’s time, then of course pride would dominate”, Vriends continued. ,,We have played a lot of clubs to smithereens and wiped out our competitors. We were even more or less equal to FC Twente. We can be proud.”

‘Confidence was huge’

Vriends was not surprised by the great season that Sparta went through. “Confidence and quality have been huge this season. In the summer we lost one of our best players with Sven Mijnans, but we continued very stoically. That leads to optimism and self-confidence.”

