Once a week our regular correspondent Cas Pedal comes to the office to ‘slap’ things, heat up his tuna snack in the microwave and leave with a box of Nespresso cups. Sometimes he leaves an article that, as always, is 100% true.

The moment Bart-Jan merges onto the A2, he immediately shifts three lanes, regardless of whether he overtakes someone. He then sets his cruise control to 105 km/h and does not deviate from his lane until his destination. ‘It’s that easy,’ he says, ‘when I’m on the highway, I don’t have to do anything anymore. Officially it’s unnecessary driving on the left, but it’s not like you’ll ever get caught for it.’

“Listen, it’s very simple. If you compare it with such a pauper in a Polo, I just pay more than double the road tax. For those four bucks a month, you only stay right in one lane. I always say: if you want to move up a job, you have to find a better paying job’, says Bart-Jan, who does not know the difference between lane and carriageway.

Bart-Jan says he works for an ‘international business’ that combines ‘real-time high-end insights’ with ‘real-world convenience’. When we ask him what that means exactly, we are told ‘we don’t understand that’, but that he is mainly found on the golf course. He drives a BMW X7 in the name of the business, without addition.

‘You should all be happy with my contribution to the state treasury. And in a good month I will also transfer something to the CJIB. I pay for that asphalt, so I also use it’, says Bart-Jan resolutely. ‘By the way, can you make sure that the M badge is in the photos for the article? And of course don’t say that I asked this’, he finally asks.

