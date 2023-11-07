Reuters quoted the union’s secretary, Josep Maria Diop, as saying that the decision taken by the union on Monday is mostly symbolic, and seeks to encourage other Spanish ports to follow suit.

The union is the only one that represents 1,200 stevedores at the Port of Barcelona.

Diop said organizations that promote peace could help the union identify containers containing military equipment. He said he was convinced there were military shipments from Barcelona because it was “a port that transports all kinds of goods.”

It was not clear who those organizations were and whether they had agreed to assist the union in these efforts.

The Barcelona Port Authority declined to comment, according to Reuters, and said that it had no data on military shipments.

Spain exported military equipment worth 1.3 billion euros ($1.39 billion) in the first half of 2022, and the value of shipments to Israel amounted to nine million euros, according to the latest available official data.

The official Spanish news agency quoted government sources as saying last week that Spain does not plan to export any lethal military equipment for use in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The Barcelona Port Longshoremen’s Union said it opposes all types of violence wherever it occurs, including Israel and the Palestinian territories, adding that its boycott aims to protect civilians anywhere.

“There is no reason to justify sacrificing civilians,” she added.