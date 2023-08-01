Eating a lot and doing it quickly, competing with other people, forcing the capacity of the stomach and looking at the hands of the clock. It is not the nightmare of any nutritionist (although it could well be), but a summary of what the food challenges consist of, some striking gastronomic voracity challenges that originate in the United States and are beginning to become popular in Spain. At the center of this fashion, the social dimension of the meeting, the emotion of fighting a duel and the enjoyment of extreme food that, due to taste, abundance or caloric density, pushes the contestants to the limit.

The challenges are characterized, above all, by using exaggerated portions of foods and drinks with an unhealthy nutritional profile. Giant hamburgers and pizzas, hot dogs loaded with all kinds of sauces, milk shakes with pastries and sweets, and desserts made with industrial sweets dominate the scene, although in Spain there are also challenges with local products, such as croquettes, or from nearby countries, like the bifana from Portugal.

Finish with 25 croquettes in the shortest possible time, eat 450 grams of burning magma (which, say its creators, is the spiciest dish in our country) as will happen on November 12, or going from the traditional 2,000 kilocalories per day to almost 1,000 kilocalories per minute by dint of Cantabrian sobaos are just three autochthonous examples. But there is more, many more. And José Luis García, in addition to participating in some of them, is one of the people in charge of bringing them together and Disseminate them since 2018 on their Instagram account.

After contacting him to learn more about this trend from the perspective of food fighters (or foodfighters, as they call themselves), and we have compiled several of those challenges, spread across different cities and towns in Spain. In parallel, we have asked to the dietitian-nutritionist Daniel Ursúa to calculate, approximately, the calories involved in each challenge and explain to us what impact it can have on our body.

Increasingly brutal challenges

A lot has changed since the first hot dog eating contest, which was held in 1916 in New York (United States). Now, “the world of food challenges has entered an illogical spiral, since they are becoming more and more and with tighter times. This means that the great mass of people who would like to face a challenge do not see it as possible to overcome it ”, warns José Luis García. Among the “beastiest” challenges that he remembers, the one from a bar in Cartagena (Murcia) stands out, which proposed to eat six kilos of hamburger in loaf bread for a single person in less than an hour, and the one from a pizzeria in Alcalá de Henares, who challenges people to eat a sweet pizza 80 centimeters in diameter weighing around three kilos for a single person in less than 45 minutes.

The question is inevitable: Where is the pleasure? What seduces the participants? “I think the challenge, the adrenaline and the pleasure of food are common to all those who have ever done a challenge,” answers García, and qualifies the widespread idea that the contestants are like incarnations of Triki, the monster of the Cookies: “Contrary to what most people think, in a challenge you do taste the food. Obviously, not at the levels of someone who doesn’t have a time behind them, but don’t gobble yourself up”.

However, the quantities and times proposed make it difficult to think of a meal of enjoyment or relaxation. Much less, in a healthy activity. In fact, in the Sobaos World Dining Championshipwhich was held on July 26 in Ambrosero (Cantabria), there was an ambulance “to guarantee the safety of all the participants”, although the organization previously trusted that common sense would prevail and its use was not necessary.

Along the same lines, José Luis García emphasizes self-control and personal responsibility. “The pleasure of eating and exceeding your limits is like any activity, not to call it sport. It’s okay to run, but is it healthy for the body and joints to go more than X kilometers? Freediving underwater is great, but is it good for the brain to spend X minutes without breathing? Like everything, you have to have limits and above all be aware of your own ”, she points out.

A route of 50,000 calories

The following challenges are held (or have been held) in Spain. They are ordered by their caloric load, from least to most, and together they exceed 50,000 kcal. “The calculation is approximate”, indicates the dietitian-nutritionist Daniel Ursúa, who has taken into account the information available on the ingredients and the quantities to carry it out. Of course, beyond energy, Ursúa focuses on the type of food and its nutritional profile. “They are foods rich in fat and protein, which implies putting great stress on the kidneys and liver. In the case of sweet foods, loaded with sugar, we cause large insulin spikes that are not recommended for our pancreas, he warns. In general, you suffer from enormous metabolic stress.”

There are no broccoli or apples on this list because, as García acknowledges, the challenges tend to be fast food. They all exceed the recommended daily calories for the general population (about 2,000-2,200 a day) and some contain so much energy that you could not burn off even doing an entire stage of the Tour de France, or participating in an Ironman. However, there were exceptions: when the pandemic lowered the blinds of the bars, “a Valencian proposed to do a little league of challenges on Instagram and one of them was to eat a kilo of carrots in the shortest possible time,” he recalls. That is one of the healthiest and least caloric challenges I have faced, but at the same time the most difficult because it leaves your jaws shattered”.

1. Brutal burrito (Madrid) – July 9

The challenge: eat 10 spicy tacos in the shortest time possible

Satan tacos contain green rice, beans, low-temperature braised beef, guacamole, pico de gallo, and hell sauce.

Estimated kilocalories: 4,609.

2. Dak Burger (Málaga) – in January

The challenge: eat a 1 kilo hamburger and drink a milkshake 500 milliliters in 10 minutes.

The dish is made up of smash burger, bacon, Monterey cheese, Cheddar cheese, Wally’s special sauce and a breaded piece of Monterey cheese. Milkshake can be Strawberry, Vanilla, Nutella, Oreo, Kinder Bueno, KitKat, Filipino White, Salted Caramel, Nougat, or maples bacon (bacon with maple syrup).

Estimated kilocalories: 4,799.

3. GastroBar Lusitano (Leganés) – Wednesday and Thursday nights after prior notice

The challenge: eat a 1.2 kilo bifana with potatoes in less than 7 minutes.

The dish consists of a 1 kilo bifana (a marinated pork sandwich and homemade bread) and 200 grams of French fries.

Estimated kilocalories: 4,878.

4. Smash Hiro (Barcelona) – any day with prior reservation

The challenge: eat 2 kilos of smash burger in 20 minutes.

The plate is made up of 15 discs of meat, cheese, crispy bacon, potato bread and seasoned potatoes. It is served with a Lotus and Bacon shake, and other drinks and sauces are allowed.

Estimated kilocalories: 6,042.

5. Bar El Comienzo (Ávila) – July 14

The challenge: eat a one and a half kilo hamburger in 10 minutes.

The plate contains 5 discs of 200 g meat, Cheddar cheese, Iberian pork jowls, caramelized onion, gherkins, bacon, brioche bread, secret sauce and potatoes.

Estimated kilocalories: 6,624.

6. Tik Tak House (Zaragoza) – August 2021

The challenge: eat eight slices of cake in 12 minutes.

There are no specific details of the size or weight of each serving, but on the dessert menu It is appreciated that they are generous and that the available flavors of the cakes are Oreo, KitKat, Lotus, Dinosaurus and Pink Panther, among others.

Estimated kilocalories: 9,714.

7. Sobaos World Canteens Championship (Ambrosero, Cantabria) – July 26

The challenge: eat as many sobaos as possible in less than 8 minutes.

The competition lasts 8 minutes. In that time, the contestants must eat, standing up, as many sobaos as they can. The organization allows you to drink water or milk. In this year’s edition, the winner ate 16 sobaos.

Estimated kilocalories: 12,208 (each sobao has 763 kilocalories).

8. Sabor a Pizza (Alcalá de Henares) – Monday, Tuesday and Thursday prior notice

The challenge: eat a 3 kilo sweet pizza in 45 minutes.

The pizza measures 80 centimeters and weighs between 2.5 and 3 kilos, depending on the selected ingredients.

You can choose up to five flavors. Based on the pizza, the contestants choose between Nutella and White Nocilla and a variety of toppings: M&Ms, Filipinos, Oreos, Chips Ahoy, Lotus, Nerds, Marshmallows, Pretzels, Maltesers, Pink Pearls, Colored Noodles, KitKat, or Snickers.

Estimated kilocalories: 12,300.

The hidden price of participating

The contestants, explains José Luis García, prepare to compete. They share tricks, they fast and, when they engage in challenges on a recurring basis, they even train. “Going hungry is essential. Although at first the nerves can close your stomach, when the smell of the dish reaches you, your brain and stomach take it more eagerly ”, he details. In addition, “eating copious but low-calorie meals the day before the challenge, with giant salads and drinking a lot of water is also one of those tips It works for almost everyone.”

It works for them because, by eating foods with a lot of volume and few calories, they manage to increase the capacity for gastric distension and thus delay the moment in which satiety signals are sent to the brain, which are what make us stop eating. As nutritionist Daniel Ursúa explains, “in order to eat all that amount of food we have to to hack our brain and get it to ignore them. Consequently, we will most likely suffer a hormonal deregulation that means that the rest of the time we have to control our diet very well, since our signals of hunger and satiety will be altered.

Burger from a challenge held in Hong Kong. Jonathan Wong (South China Morning Post/Getty)

Losing that control is one of the prices to pay. There are studies that warn about the risks of this practice —especially in the medium and long term— such as the development of morbid obesity, deep gastroparesis, nausea or intractable vomiting, and that for this reason define it as a “potentially destructive” form of behavior. In one of these jobs, “a regular competitor ate 36 hot dogs in ten minutes and stopped only at the insistence of the researchers, who feared he would have a perforated stomach. But he could continue ”, Ursúa specifies.

“Obviously, not everything is rosy, and there are also some who have some form of eating disorder (ED),” admits Garcia. But, if there is something I can highlight from my experience in this world, it is the group feeling, the good atmosphere that is generated in the gatherings and the help that is given to the person when a case like this is detected. I have experienced only one case closely and, precisely, that person was discouraged from doing challenges, but invited to eat normally with the others ”.