Bars bring so much life to towns that for the mayor of one of them, and a very small one (128 registered inhabitants, 70 real ones) they are more important than schools. «It is the only leisure center, the meeting place, where you play the game, where the shepherds gather when they return from the fields, where the neighbors catch up after buying bread. It will seem that I am a bit abrupt but for a town the bar is more important than the school; the bar is everything”, affirms Ignacio Martínez emphatically, a 40-year-old farmer who has been alderman of Allepuz for eight years, a “Gallic village” of the Teruel Maestrazgo, which had a thousand souls a century ago, and today fights against depopulation with his particular magic potion: the tavern and the school. There the term ‘Empty Spain’ arose five years ago, coined by Martínez himself and a local journalist to promote the Festival against Depopulation that is held in the town in October. «It is emptied Spain because here before there were people; It was not empty but they have emptied it for us, ”says Martínez.

Eight kids sit at the desks at the Allepuz school every day, “but on a Tuesday in February either you meet at the bar or you don’t,” says the mayor. The patrons cannot complain. In the town square there is a tavern, Bar Paquita, and on the outskirts, about a kilometer away, they have a restaurant, which works more for workers and people passing through.

Between steaming coffees and bottles of beer (according to the hours), the neighbors have their social network, their Facebook of hanging around the house at the tables of Bar Paquita, next to the church, which Eli Labad, 47, has run for five years . To Eli and her husband Edu, Allepuz owes his life. Not just for the bar. Thanks to them and her five children, she was able to reopen the school.

At ten in the morning, Paquita is abuzz with voices that talk a lot about how bad the weather is (the drought really has them very worried) “and about the things of the town”, and little about Ana Obregón’s gossip. In Allepuz there is no bakery, so Eli is left with bread, as well as mail, delivery packages and medicines for the countrymen who live in the surrounding farmhouses. When the neighborhood comes on time for their loaf, they take the opportunity to have a coffee (1.20 euros) and catch up on everything.

Sometimes the pharmacist (who spends an hour a day at the medicine cabinet) and the rural doctor, when it is their turn to consult, join the ruckus. «The corrillos are hilarious. There are the retirees, the women, the shepherds who have left the sheep, the bricklayers… they all come to spend a little while and there is a very nice atmosphere,” Eli says by phone.

The joint closes the gate early in the afternoon and does not raise it again until seven, which in winter seems like twelve at night. It is then that the fifths of beer (1.30 euros) make their way, which Eli accompanies some olives and a bowl of nuts with which to stretch out the hours until each little owl returns to its olive tree. “That’s when you realize that in small towns like this, bars are a meeting place and that we keep company,” says the bartender. And the Allepuz councilor adds: «Bars are not a business, they are social centers. You don’t go to these places just to have a coffee; You are going to play cards or dominoes, to chat, to socialize with people. They are essential for there to continue to be life in rural areas.

Until Congress



That is why Eli and Ignacio applaud the Bill presented by Teruel It exists in Congress so that bars and businesses in towns with less than 200 inhabitants have the same fiscal support that the State already grants to activities related to the social economy, such as cooperatives or associations. The proposal of the Turolense deputy Tomás Guitarte, which the Lower House has admitted for processing, promotes the recognition of the social function in small towns of hotel and restaurant establishments, and of small businesses such as multi-service stores, including street vendors, “because they provide their inhabitants with basic services and contribute to territorial cohesion.”

If the initiative goes ahead, this type of business will be able to receive aid and tax incentives “in order to be sustainable”. «Losing a bar in a small town is a drama. Together with the loss of the school, it is the path to depopulation,” says Guitarte, who has been observing that many of these basic services that are provided privately in emptied Spain “are disappearing.”

«A bar on Paseo de la Castellana is a business; in our town it is a social center”, says the mayor of Allepuz

Eli knows very well how complicated it is to run a bar in a town with 70 mouths and where there is not enough money either. You have to serve a lot of coffees. «There are days that the boxes do not exceed 20 euros. It does not compensate you financially, but it does for the social work that you know you are doing by keeping the bar open. Labad admits that there are months that he does not cover expenses, but in summer, when the town multiplies its population tenfold with the vacation return of those who have left, “we do not stop, and with that we are pulling”.

The mayor corroborates that in summer, with the town full, the bar is indeed a business, but “it lasts as long as it lasts”, one or two months, at most. Then you have to continue struggling with loneliness and with the salaries of emptied Spain. “It is not normal that the same freelance fee is paid here as a bar on Paseo de la Castellana, there it is a business all year round, here it is a social center,” emphasizes Ignacio Martínez.

A 2022 study by the Association of Directors and Managers of Social Services on the social dimension of the hospitality industry indicated that having a reference bar influences “greater social cohesion and facilitates life satisfaction.” And he estimated at 142,000 people who live in Spain without a reference bar in their municipality, most of them with less than 100 inhabitants, “which is why mayors seek strategies to keep them open.” The Allepuz City Council pitches in as best it can. It does not charge the terrace rate and the minimum possible of the garbage rate. “You are not going to pay taxes, which is enough to be open,” justifies the mayor. And he insists that “for many small towns, bars represent an essential meeting place to ensure that life continues.” Allepuz, punished for years by depopulation, is recovering the joy of life that children give. In the last five years there has been a birth and four young families with children have arrived. There is a bar, there is a school. There is future.