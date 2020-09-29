Deserted terraces, customers asked to leave their tables: in Nice (Alpes-Maritimes) since Monday September 28, as in around ten large French cities affected by the latest health measures related to Covid-19, lights out for bars was set for 10 p.m. A decision not always well accepted. “The authorities try to manage as best they can, but it is true that there are things a little illogical“, says a passerby. “For me it’s excessive“, slice a Niçois.



In Paris, a city also affected by the measure, the bars had to get organized, not without dismay. “I find it very unfair to only close the bars, regarding the spread of the disease. Either we close everything or nothing“, says Alessio Zenaro, head bartender. With two weeks of early closure, it is 20 to 25% less earnings for its establishment.

