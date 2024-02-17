Bars | The city of Helsinki threatens a “casual” bar in Punavuori with fines

A bar located in Helsinki's Punavuori district said it turned down the music after residents complained, but the noise level was still exceeded.

Helsinki A bar located in Punavuori is threatened with a fine of thousands of euros, unless it reduces the noise coming from its premises. Residents have repeatedly complained about the noise coming from the bar.

The city of Helsinki is now threatening Fly AF Bar on the corner of Annankatu and Iso Roobertinkatu with a fine, in order to bring the commotion under control.

The residents of the apartments next to the Punavuorilainen bar complained about the bar's noise level, and the matter was brought to the attention of the city of Helsinki last May.

The environmental services did an inspection of the apartments in September and asked the bar to do something so that the noise would not exceed the limit of the housing health regulation.

The bar's owners told the city they reduced the volume of the music by replacing the speakers with smaller ones and repositioning them to reduce the noise.

According to the bar, there were no complaints from residents after this. However, residents told the city that the noise continued.

City made a new inspection of the apartments, during which, according to the measurement, the permitted noise level was clearly exceeded.

The apartments included both low-pitched music and noise caused by the restaurant's customers.

The owners of the bar then told the city that they had reduced the volume and were monitoring the issue with a decibel meter app.

Activities were apparently not enough, because the residents told the city that the commotion continued again this year.

So the city decided to propose that the bar be given a fine of 10,000 euros, which it will have to pay if the noise does not decrease sufficiently within two weeks.

The bar advertises itself as a “relaxed living room with rhythmic beats”. The restaurant is open at the end of the week until two in the morning.