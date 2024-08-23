Bars | Janne Hiltunen founded one of the most interesting kapakas in Turku: Received a salary of only 4,000 euros this year

Bars|Janne Hiltunen waited for customers in his train bar in vain. Now the entrepreneur is looking for other jobs and plans to close perhaps the most unique bar in Turku.

Entrepreneur Janne Hiltunen mop the sticky floor before opening the doors to perhaps the last customers. Tåget, a bar located in an old train car, has come a long way since opening just a year ago.

“I have received a lot of love and everyone who comes here falls in love with the place. The truth is that I also need a salary for myself; 4,000 euros from the beginning of the year is too little”, sighs Hiltunen.

The customers have not found the “secret cache” located at the corner of the event center Logomo, in the corner of the buildings. In addition, a massive blasting site will open north of Logomo, where the foundation for new residential buildings and street alignments will be built. The construction site prevents access to the Logomo area and Tåget.

“Work killed me. It was the last rivet in the scandal that plagues the entire restaurant industry. Inflation, interest rates, the price of electricity and Russia’s war of aggression affect people’s everyday life, and the first thing that is compromised is the bus,” says Hiltunen.

Janne Hiltunen feels that he is one of the many entrepreneurs in the restaurant industry whose situation is difficult.

Own The restaurant is a long-time dream for Hiltuse, who worked as a bartender at Silja Line. He built a small brewery in the Logomo area and developed his own bottling machine before the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent shortage of bottles overturned the plans.

“The prices of bottles ordered from Ukraine increased sixfold in an instant, and I understood that such prices cannot be transferred to the final product. I gave up the brewery and started bombing VR from train cars that stood abandoned at the depot,” Hiltunen recounts.

The deals were made a few months later, and Hiltunen renovated a restaurant car that exudes nostalgia with his own hands from a train car.

“I’m a restless soul and I plan big. I’m not a coward who doesn’t try, even when the time is bad.”

On Thursday evening, Hiltunen posted on Instagram that he is looking for work and that he will keep Tåget open on weekends until he gets a new job. Customers who were saddened by the announcement immediately started flooding into the bar. On Friday morning, Hiltunen mopped the floors with sunglasses on and prepared to sell empty refrigerators.

“This is what life is about. I’m not sad, I see opportunities. When the area develops, I might still open a brewery and a decent meat restaurant.”