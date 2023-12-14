Bars | In the middle of Helsinki stands a bar whose strange name has a glaring compound word error – Now the mystery of the name has been solved

Restaurant Karhu Minister? Reporter Kimmo Oksanen began to investigate the mystery related to the name of a bar known to many Helsinki residents. The task was not easy, but at the end, thanks stood.

“National Pension Institute!” The bus's automatic announcement also announces the next stop. You can't help but look at it: an angry-looking bear stares from the window of the next-door commercial apartment.

It has a restaurant. Ravintola Karhu Ministeri, nouns are written with capital letters and separately like proper names. Writing separately is a rule, deviating from it will result in a note.

This was pointed out, for example Erik Lindroos Foursquare – City Guide – website 2011: “This is the Bear Minister and the Bear Minister mistakenly combined according to the latter spelling. Bear Minister forever!”

In the same conversation, Lindroos announced that he had visited Karhu Minister more than a hundred times.

Despite several attempts, HS only reaches namesakes: “I've been, maybe five times, but not more than a hundred,” answers one Erik Lindroos. “Wrong number,” replies another.

The minister bear and the logo of the beer brand stare out the window at the passenger on the bus. But why?

Enough after watching Karhu Minister from the bus window many times on the way home, I start to get interested in the origin of the restaurant's name, it is that strange.

The windows, the door, the signboard and the running text of the neon sign say “restaurant” six times and “Karhu Ministeri” seven times. There are nine bear heads.

You have to at least get a Bear from there.

Could the name be related to the Sinebrychoff beer brand? Does the retailer perhaps get a discount for the product it advertises?

As an advertising platform, Karhu Ministeri would be the best A group. According to the calculations of the city of Helsinki, at Mannerheimintie 51 on the border of Taka-Töölö and Meilahti, about 51,000 vehicles and countless pedestrians and cyclists travel on Mannerheimintie every day.

A well-known beer supplier from Helsinki Jussi Rokka not buying the theory.

“The strong feeling is that no big company [Sinebrychoff] would do any advertising deal with a single small restaurant.”

Agreements between beer manufacturers and retailers are trade secrets. Some kind of volume discounts might be possible if the retailer orders a lot of stock, say a hundred kapakas.

Rokka is right.

“I know Karhu Minister yes. As far as I know, we have nothing to do with it. Karhu Ministeri as a name is probably older than our Karhu brand”, Timo Mikkola Tells about Sinebrychoff's communication.

He is still checking with his senior colleagues, but no, they don't know either.

In the past for decades, the alcohol authorities were strict: the name of the nutrition store had to be in accordance with good manners, Jussi Rokka knows. More recently, discipline has loosened, and the name can even reflect the bar's spirit of protest. This is, for example, the Roskapankki Helsinginkatu opened in 1993 in the middle of the recession.

In this sense, Karhu Ministeri is neutral. Or could it be greetings to the House of Parliament on Mannerheimintie, its meeting hall with ministerial offices? Maybe the name giver thinks that the real ministers are sitting here?

Would the house manager know who gave the name?

Don't know the host Timo Koskinen too Hosting from Koski. He suggests, however, that the oldest shareholders of the housing company Mannerheimintie 51 have lived in the building since 1973 Leena and Pekka Salminen.

They, if anyone, are familiar with Karhu Ministeri.

“I also find that name strange. Maybe someone just came up with a name like that to get customers,” Leena Salminen thinks.

The Salmises don't remember when the bar turned into Karhu Minister. As far as I can remember, Leena Salminen is like that, as it used to have a sports bar and a Chinese restaurant.

“The Chinese had good food. This current one has not been visited. More alcohol is sold there these days. All the bars on this corner are full when there are matches, and all of them are a terrible mecca.”

It's true. When HJK or HIFK have an important match at Töölö football stadium or Nordis, Karhu Ministeri as well as nearby Viisi Penniä, Mexi and Sports bar fill up immediately.

Would you know? chairman of the board of the housing company from the name history?

After cramming papers all weekend Helena Heinvuori sends a doctoral thesis of the University of Lapland on the history of Mannerheimintie 51: 10 pages of text with 35 links to sources. Every apartment building in Helsinki has its own story.

Let's see: architecture student, master builder by Helge Lundström designed house was completed at Turuntie 51 in 1937–38.

Lundström never finished his studies. Reason: too much work. The same man designed, for example, the Tennis Palace and, according to some reports, up to 200 houses in Helsinki.

Turns out the bar hasn't always been a bar. The current business premises originally had two apartments. In 1963, one of the apartments, a studio apartment, was converted into a business apartment, and a hair salon moved into the space. Started in a bigger apartment Erkki Eronen K-kauppa in 1967 and Uudenmaa Konetarvike in 1993.

The information collected by Heinvuori reveals a significant historical event that is still talked about in the house: According to the District Court's verdict NN On April 1, 1995, he broke into a business apartment owned by Mannerheimintie 51 by breaking the glass window of the front door. NN embezzled FIM 250 from the bottom cash register of the Uudenmaa Konemyynn store.

We finally get to the point: In 1999, Rimarillo oy opened the 49-seat cafe-restaurant Sporttipysäkki 51 in a commercial apartment, i.e. in the current Karhu Ministeri space. But Karhu Minister is not recorded in Heinvuori's papers.

The bar is quiet on the day of the shoot.

Who and when did you come up with the name? The boss comes up with a strategy: “Go visit Karhu Minister and ask!”

Not bad.

“The National Pension Institute“the bus announces.

At five o'clock in the afternoon, all the lodges of Bear Minister are full: in each one sits a silent man, alone and separately – a bit like Bear and Minister – with a smartphone and a pint of beer in front of him, probably Bear.

At the bar counter, it turns out that Karhu is the owner of Ministeri Sakhawat Hossain is traveling and cannot be contacted right now. Then comes a surprise. I ask, does the bartender know who named the bar Karhu Ministeri.

The bartender smiles. I don't think I'm the first to ask.

“The owner's cousin,” the bartender quips.

Huh, are you serious? It's him. Iqbal Hossain reportedly owned Karhu Minister before selling it to his cousin Sakhwati.

On the day of the shoot, Salman Mahubab works behind the counter.

I'm calling to one Iqbal Hossain. The phone conversation goes smoothly in bar English, which used to be called rally English.

“It's been so long that I can't remember if I gave the name or if my friend gave it. But I was there,” says Iqbal Hossain. Or so I think he said.

Iqbal Hossain says he will text me his email address. He promises to answer the questions I sent by email.

After a delay of a couple of days and a reminder, I get an apology and a reply: “Just to be clear, I'm not the Iqbal Hossain you're looking for. There is another Iqbal Hossain.”

The fake Iqbal Hossain has been in contact with the current owner of Karhu Minister, Sakhawat Hossain, and he has promised to contact HS as soon as he returns from his travels. Then a decisive turn occurs.

“Hello!” the phone is answered.

Hi, I'm a journalist Kimmo Oksanen Helsingin Sanomat. Are you Iqbal Hossain who owned Bear Minister before?

“I am.”

I ask: did you name the bar, when and why? Bear Minister?

“I gave. It's been a long time. I do not remember. I guess it was 2003,” says the real Iqbal Hossain.

Great, I think, so exactly twenty years ago.

“A lot depends on what name you give [ravintolalle]. I thought the bear was a powerful animal. And the minister is powerful. He has power and therefore he is powerful,” says the real Iqbal Hossain.

“The bear and the minister are both powerful. When customers come here, they address me as minister. 'What minister' they say. The minister is powerful, can do anything.”

Iqbal Hossain has remained in the industry. After selling Karhu Minister, he opened a Bangladeshi restaurant on Runeberginkatu in Etu-Töölö in 2020. Its name somehow seems familiar: Mr. Don Cafe, Bar & Restaurant, or more familiarly, Mister Don.

Minister Don.