Bars | “I really feel bad for him” – The bartender reveals how deep openings he hears from customers

In the restaurant industry, it is common for customers to open up to employees. What do industry employees think about the phenomenon? HS interviewed two people working in a serving restaurant.

Multi ordering a drink from the bar seems to think that the price also includes the bartender’s listening ear.

HS asked readers who work in customer service professions if they encounter situations in their work where customers open up about their private lives.

The phenomenon was recognized by readers working in a wide variety of professions, but especially those working in the restaurant industry responded to HS’s survey. For many of them, it is everyday that customers share their news or open up.

“Yes, I think that anyone who has done this job knows that there can be someone who wants to destroy their own life,” says Suvi Sinisalo.

Sinisalo works as a waiter at the Ugly Duckling pub in Roihuvuori, Helsinki. He likes to chat with customers during his breaks from work.

“There are people from whom you can see that they are generally hard to talk about. If they have nothing else to talk about, they tend to park somewhere near the counter. Then there are people who stay more in their own way, but after a few pints, the tips of their tongues come off more easily,” says Suvi Sinisalo.

“It’s really interesting when a person talks about himself, whether it’s about everyday things or something a little deeper. It’s nice to get to know people, how different but at the same time so similar we are.”

Customers tell Sinisalo about their family members’ news, travel plans, movies or concerts they’ve seen and comment on the news. Most of the time, it’s about happy topics, but sometimes the conversations go deeper.

“Yes, here we are a poor man’s psychologist,” Sinisalo formulates.

Haaga-Helia restaurant business lecturer training restaurateurs at the University of Applied Sciences Outi Rekola discussed with his three groups of students before the HS interview.

“Everyone seemed to accept that the job description includes listening to customers and being there for them,” he says.

According to Rekola, the restonomy students have noticed that conversations arise especially in bars where you come alone and which have their own regular clientele. For example, in restaurants where food is served at the table, the situation is different.

“When the waiter comes to the table, in a way it is taken into account that the customer service’s time is reserved. When you sit at the bar counter, you can continue the conversation when the employee comes back,” says Rekola.

“ It started with that kind of chatter, and then he started telling his life story.

Summer Sinisalo has worked in the restaurant industry for 14 years. He has known since his first jobs that customers also share their unpleasant experiences with employees.

“There are always those who have been diagnosed with an illness, a loved one has passed away, there is a divorce going on – or whatever difficult things there are.”

In his current job in Roihuvuori, he meets customers who have heavy things to share about once a month. Those who open are often regular customers with whom a familiar relationship has developed.

“Especially if it’s a regular customer that I know, I feel really bad for him. But I won’t dwell on that bad feeling, because of course there are other people at work to whom you have to be kind.”

It has been easy for Sinisalon not to think about things that happened at work at home. However, there is an exception to the rule: once he remembers being shocked.

“It must have been a weekend night. I gave the light signal, and when I had done my work, a young person came and asked if I had a moment to talk a little.”

The last customers left, Sinisalo closed the bar and then heard a story that stayed in his mind for a week.

“It started with such a conversation, and then he started telling his life story,” says Sinisalo.

“I had the feeling that humanity is completely rotten. Such wild things came from there.”

Sinisalo had never seen the customer before the night of the event and has not seen him since either. Sharing the story with friends who work in the industry helped, and work continued as normal.

The details do not end up in a newspaper article, because a certain confidentiality is part of the bartender’s conversational ethics.

Tytti Vierimaa enjoys being able to recommend drinks to customers and introduce them to the flavors of beer.

There where Sinisalo listens to tough, experienced customers about once a month, Titti Vierimaai something similar happened even weekly in previous jobs.

Vierimaa has worked in liquor restaurants for five years and currently works as a restaurant manager at Stadi brewery in Suvilahti.

According to Vierimaa, Stadi panimo is a place that you don’t stop by in the same way as you would, for example, a neighborhood bar. Especially in the winter time, a large part of the customers come in groups.

“You rarely see the same face twice,” he says.

It has been different in his previous jobs in more traditional serving restaurants with a clear regular clientele. Vierimaa emphasizes that, in his opinion, loyal customers are “always a good thing for the most part”. It was nice to come to work knowing that familiar customers were waiting at the workplace again.

But there is another side to the matter. When I got to know the customers more deeply, many started sharing their problems.

“I was never so upset that I should have cried, but maybe I was cynical. For example, I heard that a client’s child had committed suicide. It was pretty tough. The other’s wife had taken the child and the pets and left. It made me feel really sad.”

In the previous ones in his work, Vierimaa witnessed situations from behind the bar counter, where the customers clearly seemed to drink in their sadness.

“I myself have once been in a life situation where I was in therapy for a long time. The different methods of therapy have been very helpful. I have a feeling that people would benefit so much from therapy. It’s a Finnish way to drown your worries in alcohol.”

When Vierimaa saw better solutions to customers’ situations than alcohol, frustration rose to the surface.

“I have sometimes asked clients therapeutic counter-questions, but many did not take the stand.”

Sometimes customers have opened up to Vierimaa for many hours. “That’s where the social battery starts to run out. But I don’t want to say so much that you shouldn’t come and discuss the miserable matter. When you can say it out loud, it makes it easier.”

Some of Vierimaa’s customers may also have been offended when the conversation with the employee was interrupted.

“Yes, some kind of talking is part of the job, but not everyone understands that I have other clients and tasks. I had to leave the customer’s place, and some were annoyed that we can’t talk here,” Vierimaa recalls.

Then came the corona era and restaurant restrictions. For example, customer seating restrictions caused irritation and anxiety among visitors, which, according to Vierimaa, spilled over into the employees. In the end, listening to customers’ complaints and the anxiety caused by the corona restrictions made him change jobs.

Vierimaa also serves customers at Stadi’s brewery, but there are no in-depth discussions. A large part of the brewery’s customers are groups to whom Vierimaa recommends beers and gives lectures on beer making.

“Clients have said that they notice how much I enjoy talking for an hour straight.”