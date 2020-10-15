A waiter at the Cafè de l’Òpera in Barcelona, ​​this Wednesday. ALBERT GARCIA / EL PAÍS

Goodbye to bars and restaurants in Catalonia. At least for two weeks. The pandemic does not give truce and, unlike Madrid, which waited to comfortably exceed 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants to take drastic measures (forced by the state of alarm decreed in its territory), the Generalitat of Catalonia has advanced to tackle a runaway epidemic curve (263 cases per 100,000 in the last two weeks, according to the Ministry of Health) and has opened a new course of action to reduce social encounters: the closure of the restaurant. The premises can only serve home delivery or take away. The sector, which has announced that it will appeal the measure, has warned of “irreparable damage” in the hospitality industry and losses of 900 million euros.

Catalonia has not reached the figures for Madrid (463 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and 37.5% of the ICUs occupied), but it is not far from reaching them if the curve remains uncontrolled: according to Health, the community has 7.5 % of conventional beds occupied with patients with covid-19 and 20.4% of full ICUs, while the occupancy in Madrid is 20.3% of conventional beds and 37.5% of critical beds . Likewise, Catalonia performs more diagnostic tests than Madrid (1,919 CRP per 100,000 inhabitants compared to 1,088) and has a lower positivity rate (9.1% compared to 17.7% in Madrid), but this percentage is still higher than recommended by experts (less than 5%) to keep transmission at bay. To contain the epidemic, the Government has also announced the reduction of capacity to 30% in shops, to 50% in gyms, and the closure of casinos, bingo halls and services that require physical contact (except hair salons). The measures, which are expected to come into force this Friday, will have to be endorsed by the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia.

“It is a difficult but necessary measure if we want the pandemic not to spread as it is doing. Limiting activity is the only way to nip where citizens relax excessively and lower their guard ”, said the acting president of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, regarding the closure of restaurants. And he has insisted on “reducing mobility as much as possible, limiting relationships and social encounters and promoting teleworking as much as possible.” Everything that is necessary, has abounded, “to avoid a total confinement.”

Catalonia thus opens a new way to contain transmission that has already been explored in Europe, but no one had dared to apply it so harshly in Spain yet. It cannot be consumed either inside the premises or on the terraces. And hotel catering will also have to close for non-guests. “It is essential to move forward so as not to be late. That weekend outing, that meal with friends, that meeting with family that can wait, will have to wait, ”Aragonès concluded.

The restoration had already been in the spotlight for days. Not because that is where more outbreaks or large infectious episodes are detected, but because it is one of the places where people are most socialized and their guard is lowered – the mask is removed more to eat or drink, the talk is louder, and the risk of transmission increases.

The experts consulted agree that it is an appropriate measure. “In catering there is a lot of personal interaction, with little possibility of maintaining a safety distance and using protection mechanisms. This measure is reasonable ”, assesses Benito Almirante, head of Infectious Diseases at the Vall d’Hebron Hospital in Barcelona. The infectologist considers, in fact, that there will be a domino effect and other communities “will be committed to making this decision.” Melilla, for example, has also decreed the closure of the restoration for 15 days.

For Toni Trilla, head of Preventive Medicine at Hospital Clínic, these measures are “reasonable and reasoned.” “You have to tighten a bit because hospitals are already beginning to be a little worried,” he warns. And it raises the possibility of taking this proposal to the Interterritorial Council to extend it to other autonomies.

The president of the Barcelona restaurant union, Roger Pallarols. In video, Pallarols announces that they will go to court if the Government does not rectify.(PHOTO: MASSIMILIANO MINOCRI | VIDEO: EP)

“With the measures we were taking it was not enough. We have to put others to stop the initial cases, which generally occur in these social gatherings that take place in bars, ”says Almirante. And Daniel López-Acuña, former director of emergencies at the World Health Organization, agrees: “This measure is very positive. I am in favor of taking it where there is sustained community transmission. We have to get ahead of the curve ”. Admiral also highlights that the measure must be viewed with a time perspective of 15 days, which is not an indefinite guideline, such as the use of a mask. López-Acuña claims that it be extended for three or four weeks to lower the incidence below 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The restaurant sector, which met with the Government this Wednesday, has shown its rejection of the measure from the first moment. In fact, some 150 people have protested in Plaça Sant Jaume, where the Generalitat is located, over the closures. The Catalan Federation of Associations of Restoration and Musical Activities has ensured that half of the companies are at risk of not reaching the end of the year due to this new period of “forced inactivity”.

The first deputy mayor of Barcelona, ​​Jaume Collboni, has called the measure “disproportionate”, although later the mayor, Ada Colau, has lowered the tension and supported the proposal given the growth of the curve, but has called for aid that allows the sector endure. Aragonés has announced a decree law with direct aid worth 40 million euros for the premises that suffer the greatest impact on billing and a line of guarantees to cover short-term liquidity needs starting at 12,000 euros.

More restrictive measures

The drastic closure of bars and restaurants is not alone. It is part of a package of measures that includes the suspension of non-professional sports competitions, the transition from university classes to virtual format, the recommendation of teleworking and the other social restrictions that have been weighing since the summer, such as the closure of nightlife or limiting meetings to six people. Amusement parks will also be closed, civil and religious ceremonies will have a capacity of 50%, cultural events will have a 50% occupancy (pre-assigned seat and close at 23.00) and the gardens and playgrounds will close at 20.00.

The Minister of the Interior, Miquel Sàmper, has emphasized that the police forces will monitor so that the measures are observed. In fact, the Minister of the Interior even urged citizens to report if they saw any breach of the norm among their neighbors, although later it has been unhappy: measures that endanger citizens ”, he added on social networks. The sanctioning regime contemplates fines of between 300 and 6,000 euros if the rule is not complied with.

Although the Government has not done all the homework – it has reinforced contact tracing, but it continues with saturated primary care and has not yet launched the Radar Covid application nor is there a date for it – the Minister of Health, Alba Vergés, has once again appealed to citizen co-responsibility to end the restrictions as soon as possible.

