Bars | Anne Penttonen woke up in the night and realized that Helsinki lacks a bar that vibrates with “new spirit”.

Bars|A bar has been opened at Teurastamo, the like of which you might not find anywhere else. It plays with “huhaa topics” and offers horoscope drinks.

Anne Penttonen woke up in the middle of his night’s sleep when the thought of an astrology cafe came to mind. He jotted down the idea in his phone’s notepad so he would remember it in the morning.

In the morning, Penttonen decided to investigate the matter further.

He soon realized that there are hardly any astrology-themed cafes, bars or restaurants anywhere in the world.