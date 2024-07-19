Friday, July 19, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Bars | Anne Penttonen woke up in the night and realized that Helsinki lacks a bar that vibrates with “new spirit”.

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 19, 2024
in World Europe
0
Bars | Anne Penttonen woke up in the night and realized that Helsinki lacks a bar that vibrates with “new spirit”.
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

A bar has been opened at Teurastamo, the like of which you might not find anywhere else. It plays with “huhaa topics” and offers horoscope drinks.

Anne Penttonen woke up in the middle of his night’s sleep when the thought of an astrology cafe came to mind. He jotted down the idea in his phone’s notepad so he would remember it in the morning.

In the morning, Penttonen decided to investigate the matter further.

He soon realized that there are hardly any astrology-themed cafes, bars or restaurants anywhere in the world.

#Bars #Anne #Penttonen #woke #night #realized #Helsinki #lacks #bar #vibrates #spirit

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Trump’s niece Mary delivers devastating verdict on Republican convention

Trump's niece Mary delivers devastating verdict on Republican convention

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]