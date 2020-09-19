The alarming situation that the Community of Madrid is experiencing has led the Government to implement a series of restrictions on mobility of citizens, as well as selective confinements in areas with the highest incidence of coronavirus cases. Specifically, they have been established in 37 basic health zones in the areas of Fuenlabrada, Humanes, Moraleja de Enmedio, Parla, Getafe, San Sebastián de los Reyes and Alcobendas, as well as in the districts of Carabanchel, Usera, Villa de Vallecas, Puente de Vallecas and Ciudad Lineal.

These limitations, which will affect 850,000 citizens, will be effective from next Monday, September 21 and for 15 days, with the possibility of an extension depending on how the pandemic evolves.

Restrictions in the hospitality industry

He leisure has been, since the state of alarm ended, one of the sectors that has most concerned the authorities because it is one of the main origins of the sprouts that were emerging throughout Spain. For this reason, the Community of Madrid has major changes in the hospitality industry of confined areas.

In this way, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, president of the Community, announced this Friday that bar consumption is eliminated and the capacity of bars and restaurants to 50%, when before it was 75%. Similarly, the number of diners per table from ten to six, unless they are cohabiting. This measure is implemented throughout the region, not just in confined areas.

Finally, the premises, which until now could be open until 1:00 in the morning, will have to close at 22:00, although restaurants may continue to do home deliveries after that time.

Violating the new restrictions announced by the government can lead to a fine ranging between 600 and 600,000 euros, as detailed in the report made by the Community of Madrid that has been sent to the media this Friday.

Suppression of the terrace fee

The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, announced last week that the City Council will discount the terrace fee 100% Due to the pandemic, which means that hoteliers will be able to put their terraces for free.

The Consistory of the capital, once the confinement was over, had already returned the payment of those fees that some establishments had paid during the months that they remained closed and had reduced the fee payment to 25% “Given the situation in the sector,” the councilor said. A rate that now It will be eliminated until the end of the year for both the terraces and the markets, among which Almeida has highlighted the Rastro. In addition, the mayor noted that his team remains committed to lower the Real Estate Tax (IBI) to a minimum of 0.4% at the end of the legislature.