Cafes, bars and restaurants in St. Petersburg on Monday, January 4, resumed work after a five-day break, reported RIA News in the city administration.

“From 4 to 31 January, catering establishments will be able to receive visitors from 6:00 to 23:00,” the press service said, adding that the ban on catering at night remains.

The city continues to ban the operation of cafes in food courts and shopping centers.

Temporary restrictions on the operation of catering establishments were introduced by Governor Alexander Beglov on the eve of the New Year holidays to combat the spread of coronavirus. Only delivery and take-away services were allowed, as well as the operation of industrial canteens and food outlets at the airport, at train stations and gas stations. About a hundred establishments were allowed to install winter terraces.

Until January 10, the Leningrad Zoo, museums, theaters will be closed in St. Petersburg, there is no access to exhibitions and concerts. Events of more than 50 people, tourist and sightseeing trips by bus are prohibited. Measures for disinfection of work premises, retail outlets, taxis, public transport, railway stations, and the airport have been intensified.