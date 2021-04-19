HOSPITALITY groups will demand extended opening hours and increased indoor capacity in the Valencian Community at a meeting with health chiefs tomorrow (April 20).

The Valencian Community Hospitality and Tourism Business Confederation will hold talks with regional health officials this Tuesday ahead of new relaxations to COVID measures being announced this Thursday.

The group wants parity with other regions of Spain like Murcia and Galicia.

Those areas have higher coronavirus infection rates but have extended hospitality hours which dove-tail with the start of their local curfews, which have now been pushed back to 11.00 pm.

Currently bars and restaurants in the Valencia region are only open until 6.00 pm and operate at just 30% capacity inside.

The confederation want businesses to remain open through to the curfew start-time of 10.00 pm and to have two-thirds indoor capacity.

Speaking at the weekend, Valencian president, Ximo Puig, said that some easing could be announced this week but added that it would not be ‘a disruptive change’.

The confederation wants a plan to be drawn up to help ease banquet halls and venues back into business.

They also want protocols to be put into place for the return of live entertainment and DJs in addition to self-service buffets and bar service.

