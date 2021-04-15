Over rained, wet. The Buenos Aires gastronomic they had not gotten used to working until 23, which from next Friday will have to face a new closing time, at 19, the same time that all shops must lower the blinds to the public. Bars and restaurants may continue to work only with delivery. The announcement made by President Alberto Fernández this Wednesday was feared by the sector.

In the case of the City of Buenos Aires, on Friday, April 9, the closing time went from 2:00 to 23:00, although customers who are in the place can stay until 24:00. From next Friday, the shift will be eliminated directly. night. This means that dinners will be canceled, the food that represents the highest income in any restaurant. At night, the only thing that will be allowed is delivery, within the framework of a restriction on circulation from 20 to 6.

“The gastronomic sector is made up of 90% by SMEs. It is crazy to advance the closing time of the premises even more, it’s a death decree. We have already lost more than 20,000 jobs and more than 2,000 establishments, ”says Dante Camaño, head of the Union of Tourism, Hotel and Gastronomic Workers of the Argentine Republic (UTHGRA).

A 50% lowered the billing to the gastronomic consulted. It was last weekend, the first with time restrictions. They know that, with the new measure, the indentation will be even greater.

“If we close at 19, we lose 90% of our turnover. Only 10% of our clients come at noon, ”says Agustín Latorre, owner of the Osaka restaurants in Palermo and Puerto Madero. And he asks for state aid: “Closing at 19 is practically going back to zero, as at the beginning of the pandemic, but even worse, because now we don’t even have ATP to pay salaries,” he highlights.

In the premises they estimate that the night closing will lower their billing between 70% and 90%. Photo Germán García Adrasti

Despite the restrictions applied on Friday and those that will be added now, the gastronomic places they can continue to deliver after closing time to the public, for being considered essential. This was confirmed to this newspaper by sources from the Buenos Aires government. It represents a small lifesaver, especially for ice cream parlors and pizzerias.

But nobody is safe in the local gastronomy, including pizzerias. In fact, from the Association of Owners of Pizzerias and Empanadas Houses (APYCCE) they have already issued a statement, in which they highlight that the night shift “constitutes 70% of the turnover that makes pizza restaurants survive”.

“By limiting their operation to only at noon, those pizzerias that were about to lower their blinds will finally do so, since they will not be able to hold“Says the text, which also calls for” economic and fiscal measures that leverage this very harsh and irreversible impact that our sector will receive. “

Matías Cabrera is one of the owners of Hell’s and Mil y Pico pizzerias. Together with his partners, he plans to open a local empanadas, Pico, this Saturday. The fort was to be nocturnal. With the new measures, they will have to shuffle and give again before opening.

In the gastronomic sector, they say that many places will not resist the new restrictions. Photo Germán García Adrasti

“At night we will have to bet on delivery, since our opening hours are at 18. We will also try to give force to a proposal at noon Cabrera announces. I feel frustration because behind the opening of the store there are months of work, a year of product and commitment to the brand, money invested ”.

Another place where they reformulate proposals is Vico Wine Bar, although in principle it is difficult to get the local public to get used to drinking early. “For hours we have been throwing ideas with my partners to look around for him -admits Gabriela Vinocur, one of the owners of this wine bar-. We plan to launch short tastings that entice people to stop by, eat something simple, and go home. And maybe add lunches ”.

Faced with an uncertain horizon, the local gastronomy once again appeals to creativity and flexibility, although they are not enough to cope with past, present and future wear and tear.

