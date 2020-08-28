The measurement will not be compulsory and will not be “infrared”.

“A temperature measurement for customers will be in effect very soon” in bars and restaurants in Ile-de-France, said on franceinfo Friday August 28 Marcel Benezet, president of the cafes, bars, brasseries branch of the National Group of Independent Hotel and Restaurant Industry (GNI-HCR), elected to the Ile-de-France CCI . He indicated that this measure will not be compulsory and “of a simplicity”, made with “infrared”. “People are ready to accept that in order to continue living on our terraces and in our establishments”, assured Marcel Benezet.

franceinfo: Faced with the active circulation of the coronavirus, professionals in the sector fear in Paris the closure from 11 p.m., as in Marseille, of their establishments. How to avoid this?

Marcel Benezet: We have set up, in consultation with the Paris city hall, a temperature measurement for customers which will be in effect very soon and then a reminder booklet in the event of a Covid-19 problem in our establishments. There is no obligation to complete this book, it is a precaution that customers are asked to take in the event of a problem. There is also no obligation to take a temperature, many establishments are already doing it and there is no problem, on the contrary it is going very well. Taking a temperature is a good thing, it’s simple, it’s infrared, it’s very fast. People are ready to accept this in order to continue living on our terraces and in our establishments. If we were to close at 11pm, which I don’t want, it would be a disaster because economically it would still take 10 to 20% of our turnover. We have decided to increase the health protocol.

The temperature measurement is an idea of ​​the trade unions and the reminder book is an idea of ​​the town hall. Marcel Benezet, President of GNI-HCRto franceinfo

We cannot keep this notebook for more than 30 days, it is then destroyed. When people make reservations in restaurants, they give their names so we already have the contact details of our customers and they have never had a problem with that.

Is the extension of the extension of the terraces until June 2021, one can imagine, good news for you?

This is good news because it will allow us to respect the distances and the health protocol that we have put in place from the start and that we respect. Of course, there are bad students, I warn them that if they do not behave better, the mayor of Paris may not give Covid extension to those who have been unruly all summer on the estate. public. I ask them to respect the distances because it is in the survival of our establishments. It is beneficial, if we did not have this extension, it would not be 30% but 40 or 50% threatened with closure.

What can you say to local residents who might be worried about possible noise pollution?

I reassure them, we will do everything to make sure that goes well. There have been some deviations, but it is important for the social cohesion of our districts that our establishments remain open. These are local jobs that cannot be relocated. Some residents have recovered a little, but business leaders who have difficulty paying rent, their staff, their suppliers, do not sleep at night either.