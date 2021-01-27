Bars and restaurants in Moscow were allowed to work after 23:00. The corresponding decree was signed by Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. This is reported on website Mayor on Wednesday, January 27th.

Sobyanin noted that the incidence of COVID-19 in the capital is declining. The number of new cases does not exceed 2-3 thousand per day, and the number of hospitalized with coronavirus has decreased by one thousand over the past week. In hospitals now, according to him, for the first time since mid-June, more than half of the beds for patients with COVID-19 are free.

The pandemic is on the decline, and in these conditions it is our duty to create conditions for the fastest possible economic recovery, primarily in the most affected sectors of the consumer market. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin

In connection with the improvement of the epidemiological situation, Sobyanin lifted the restriction on the work of establishments from 23:00 to 6:00. This applies to all nightclubs, bars, discos, karaoke, bowling alleys and other entertainment industry organizations.

At the same time, the mayor noted that the rules for seating guests, established by Rospotrebnadzor, remain in force.

Whether to do this or not is up to employers. Now the requirement to transfer at least 30 percent of employees to telecommuting is no longer mandatory and acquires a recommendatory character.

In October, over a million Muscovites switched to telecommuting because of the coronavirus. Employers were required to report the fulfillment of this requirement to the mayor’s office. For failure to provide this information, they threatened with sanctions.

It should be coordinated with the Ministry of Education and Science, Sobyanin noted. According to the head of the department Valery Falkov, students will be able to return to the traditional format of education soon – the situation with the coronavirus allows such a decision to be made in many regions of the country.

However, for the time being, students of the universities subordinate to the Moscow mayor’s office remain on distance learning. Their social cards are blocked.

The rest of the decisions of the mayor come into force on January 27.

It started on January 18 on behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The vaccine is done mainly with the two-component drug “Sputnik V” – the world’s first registered vaccine against coronavirus.

From December 5, doctors, teachers, social workers and citizens with chronic diseases up to 60 years old could receive the vaccine. At the end of December, the Ministry of Health authorized the use of vaccines for the elderly, thereby removing age restrictions.

The Moscow authorities have agreed on vaccination of the population against coronavirus with 34 private clinics. According to the deputy mayor of the capital for social development Anastasia Rakova, the drug has already been supplied to 15 organizations. Vaccination of Muscovites has already begun in some private clinics. The vaccine itself is free for them, payment is required only for the provision of drug administration services.