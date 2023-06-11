from the newsroomi

A national survey carried out by the Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants (Abrasel) reveals that 79% of entrepreneurs in the sector expect an increase in revenue motivated by Valentine’s Day compared to the same date last year. The day is traditionally profitable for the segment and the celebration usually represents the best revenue of the year for many bars and restaurants.

“This year we will have Valentine’s Day on a Monday, which we consider very positive, as it attracts the public to a normally less busy day of the week, when some establishments would not even open. Based on this, there is ample confidence in reaching a billing higher than that registered last year”, says the President of Abrasel, Paulo Solmucci.

Of the total owners of the segment, 57% believe that the increase in the period will be up to 30%. The survey involved the participation of 2,141 managers of bars and restaurants from all regions of Brazil.

Other studies also seem to point to a good date for the sector. A survey carried out by the National Confederation of Shopkeepers (CNDL) and by SPC Brasil shows that around 100 million people must go shopping, moving more than R$ 23 billion between gifts and celebrations.

Research carried out by the company NielsenIQ indicates that the expectation is that the amount spent among people this year will be, on average, R$ 481, against R$ 276 in 2021, which represents an increase of 74%.

“I see that this expectation reflects a little higher than expected GDP growth in Brazil. In the first quarter, the Brazilian GDP had a growth of 1.9%, and in the last twelve months we had a growth of 3.3%. Brazil was the fourth fastest growing country in the world. These data generate a positive expectation in relation to future projections, a factor, in my opinion, decisive in relation to the decision to consume in the present”, explains economist Atila Cabral.

FIA Business School professor Carlos Honorato, however, has a less optimistic view of the date. For him, inflation is decreasing, but prices have stabilized at a very high level, which should not generate any very positive surprises on Valentine’s Day.

“The sectors that tend to benefit most from the date are restaurants, travel, products such as chocolates and flowers (more traditional gifts). These segments have seen an improvement in performance, especially after the pandemic. There has been a return in the consumption of these services and products, but it is very likely that there will not be a big surge in sales due to prices being high and the salary condition of the average population, which does not allow for large excesses”, he says.

improvement perspective

Other data from the study regarding the economic scenario of companies in the bar and restaurant sector show a significant improvement compared to previous months. In April, 21% of establishments reported losses, a reduction of six percentage points compared to the 27% registered in March and the best result of the year since January.

