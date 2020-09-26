“We need a government that gets its act together,” insists Benoît Payan, who asks that we open beds in intensive care rather than close bars.

“But where are we there? We lack vision. We need a government that gets its act together”, gets carried away the first deputy mayor of Marseille Benoît Payan on Saturday September 26 on franceinfo. He calls for the opening of intensive care beds rather than the closure of bars and restaurants in the city and Aix-en-Provence from Sunday and for a fortnight, to stop the spread of Covid-19.

franceinfo: Restaurant owners and bar managers refuse to close tomorrow. Are you going to ask the municipal police to enforce this measure?

Benoît Payan: I believe that the national police have the means for their ambition. We are in a state of law. We are talking about the fifth power in the world. We are talking about the meaning of the state. And we would ask the municipal police to come and replace the national police. The municipal police have a lot of missions to set up in a city. The Minister of Health Olivier Véran explained to us that it was like that and not otherwise. He said he would put the means to be able to observe his decree. I am convinced that he will give himself the means to achieve his ambition. (…) It is up to the State to enforce its own instructions, to enforce its own decree. This measure fell suddenly with absolutely incredible and terrible violence in a territory that had particularly worked in the fight against the coronavirus. Being the most tested territory in France, we have had incidence rates that have mechanically increased. A territory that is not tested has a low incidence rate. For us, it’s a double penalty: we test, we set up devices, and what does it do? It drives up incidence rates. And what is going on? The government taps on the territory. It’s very badly done, this story is very badly done. Obviously, restaurateurs, shopkeepers, public employees, bar owners find themselves in an absolutely improbable, incredible situation.

Rather than closing bars and restaurants, which measure would you prefer?

This situation is the result of several years, decades of abandonment of the public hospital. We have a dormant public hospital in Marseille and the government’s only response, rather than putting resources into the hospital, rather than opening beds, is to close restaurants. Frankly, it doesn’t live up to the story. (…) In fact we have intensive care units which are certainly not at full capacity but which have seen an increase, and this is normal, in admissions. We experienced an epidemic peak like all cities in the country. We, a few days in advance. We therefore end up with resuscitations that are in pain. What we are telling the government is that the question is not to close a restaurant but to open beds in intensive care. Since there are sick people, open intensive care beds!

I am told that it is not worthwhile to put in place drastic health protocols in schools, to leave canteens open, to leave gymnasiums open. What does it mean ? Does that mean that the virus is dangerous in restaurants but not in schools? That it is dangerous in bars but not in canteens? Benoît Payan, Deputy Mayor of Marseilleto franceinfo

But where are we? We lack vision. We need a government that gets its act together.

You didn’t get the 10-day deadline you asked for, but a review clause in seven days. Is it still satisfactory?

Today, we have no certainty about this clause. It is a way for the minister to close the negotiations by saying that we will see next week. Me, I do not want to greet the gestures when they are stories to sleep up. We have a territory which is in the process of being the only territory where the epidemic is beginning to decline. We are not shouting victory, but that means that for the past five to six days, it has been the only territory in France where there has been a decline, a stabilization of admissions in intensive care. Since it takes us 15 days to know exactly where we are, let’s wait 10 or 8 days to see exactly what it is.