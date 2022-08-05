Some establishments will be able to put the air conditioning at a temperature lower than that marked in the royal decree on energy saving and efficiency measures approved last Monday by the Government. Specifically, the Minister for the Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, has specified in a radio interview that it may be limited to “around 25 degrees” to ensure compliance with labor legislation.

Although the approved regulations impose a minimum temperature of 27 degrees for establishments, this will be applied “flexibly” in those businesses where employees are in constant movement, such as restaurants, nightclubs, kitchens or gyms. “You cannot ask workers who are in conditions of important physical exercise that they do not have the conditions that labor law guarantees with respect to the maximum and minimum temperatures,” said the minister, who gave as an example that the same temperature in a nightclub as in a bookstore.

Thus, the Government accepts the claims of the hoteliers’ associations, which since the approval of the measure claimed that labor law allowed them to work at 25 degrees, two less than that provided for in the norm. Of course, businesses and establishments must justify the reason why they do not apply the set temperature limit, even if they are given that “flexibility” to “protect the occupational health rights” of their workers, Ribera said. In this sense, he differentiated between sedentary jobs -such as an office- from active jobs -such as a restaurant-, although he stressed that the royal decree “is to be fulfilled” but always taking into account respect for working conditions.

Reopen coal plants



The plan of the European Union (EU) in the face of the lack of energy supply is to reduce gas consumption as much as possible and for this all countries are looking for solutions in other technologies, even those that until now were destined for closure, such as thermal power plants of coal.

This system emits a quantity of CO2 emissions into the atmosphere that is not compatible with any of the European environmental objectives, but given the critical situation in some countries that are ultra-dependent on Russian gas, it does not give them much choice. At a time when you have to choose between environmental policy or guaranteeing energy supply, many already have a clear position, such as Poland or Germany. Even France, Austria and the Netherlands have announced plans to allow more coal-fired power generation in case gas supplies from Russia stop overnight.

But Spain is out of this possibility. In the interview, Ribera pointed out that the proposal to reopen coal plants has been practically ruled out since “they are not prepared to burn coal safely” in compliance with environmental regulations.

In fact, it could only be considered at the Galician As Pontes plant, for which the Government has asked Red Eléctrica to prepare a report detailing whether its reactivation would contribute to energy production efficiently in the event of a power outage. of Russian gas supply. Currently, coal has practically disappeared from the Spanish electricity system, since the vast majority of power plants are closed or in the process of closing.

And precisely regarding efficiency, the minister pointed out that “it would not be economically profitable” because at the moment the price of coal in international markets is almost above gas. “Currently we have a guaranteed gas supply, so thinking now of a scenario of 8 to 10 months to get coal and also at very high prices makes little economic sense, and no environmental or energy sense at all,” explained Ribera.