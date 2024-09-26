Bars | A forgotten attic was transformed into a bar in the heart of Helsinki

Bars|In the heart of Helsinki, you can now reach the dome of the historic New Student Hall tower, because the Grand Hansa hotel has a bar there.

26.9. 19:40

In the middle A new historical destination has opened up in Helsinki, which the public had no interest in before.

Hotel Grand Hansan’s Kupoli bar opened its doors on the upper floors of the tower of the New Student Building in mid-August.

The upper floor of the bar used to be an attic and the space was not in use, says the interior architect Carola Rytsölä.