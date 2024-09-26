Thursday, September 26, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Bars | A forgotten attic was transformed into a bar in the heart of Helsinki

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 26, 2024
in World Europe
0
Bars | A forgotten attic was transformed into a bar in the heart of Helsinki
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

In the heart of Helsinki, you can now reach the dome of the historic New Student Hall tower, because the Grand Hansa hotel has a bar there.

In the middle A new historical destination has opened up in Helsinki, which the public had no interest in before.

Hotel Grand Hansan’s Kupoli bar opened its doors on the upper floors of the tower of the New Student Building in mid-August.

The upper floor of the bar used to be an attic and the space was not in use, says the interior architect Carola Rytsölä.

#Bars #forgotten #attic #transformed #bar #heart #Helsinki

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The Last of Us 2 series will have new content | Atomix

The Last of Us 2 series will have new content | Atomix

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]