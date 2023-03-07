Barry van Galen saw his old club AZ win over Vitesse on Friday evening. That is why the team of trainer Pascal Jansen remains in the footsteps of leader Feyenoord. In Europe, the Italian top club Lazio Roma awaits today.

AZ remains in Feyenoord’s footsteps. That underdog role suits AZ, doesn’t it?

“Sure, sneaking along a bit. It’s great that AZ is not mentioned. When they’re front runners, they get the full attention, but somehow they succumb. They love this role. Everyone is talking about Feyenoord and Ajax, but they are really not going to win everything anymore. Feyenoord will get a little bit, they have no championship experience at all. No, neither does AZ. That’s why they sometimes leave something behind. Now AZ can stay on track and strike in May. Yes, of course they can become champions.”

It was difficult against Vitesse and AZ even needed a blunder from goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen.

,,Yes, that was a blunder, although that is not our problem. I don't like playing football that much anyway, I must say. When they occur, they stop playing football and give the ball to the opponent. In the past, they just rumbled on. It was also done against Vitesse after the 0-1. I don't even mind that with away games, especially at home that is actually not possible. When you clap it, you get the crowd behind you. I always like to watch Arne Slot's football at Feyenoord. I think exactly like him: entertaining people and thinking in possession."





Lazio waits for Roma in the Conference League on Tuesday. Maybe then don’t think from possession of the ball?

“Ha ha, maybe not. AZ actually likes playing against Italian clubs. I can still remember a meeting with Udinese and a few years ago AZ won 0-1 at Napoli. Lazio a strong team? Yes, that will be fine. I also think AZ is a strong team. I think it’s evenly matched. Now please let’s be happy with such a draw. Nobody talks about those opponents in the group stage anymore. Then I prefer to watch such a pot against Lazio. If you win it, people will talk about it later.”

You do have a lot of confidence, don’t you?

"That's how it is, isn't it? I always find it not too bad with that difference in level between Dutch top clubs and foreign clubs. I think the Dutch competition is pretty good anyway. AZ is really not going to be overrun there."