Tonight, Sunday 21 May 2023, at 21.20 on Italia 1, Barry Seal – An American Made (American Made), a 2017 film directed by Doug Liman, starring Tom Cruise, will be broadcast. The film centers on the true story of Barry Seal, a former Trans World Airlines pilot who became a drug smuggler in the 1980s and later an informant for the DEA. But let’s see all the information together in detail.
Plot (true story)
In 1979, while US President Jimmy Carter declares a “crisis of confidence” to the nation, the population awaits the election of the new one, Ronald Reagan. Barry Seal, a wily airline pilot living in Louisiana, is caught red-handed smuggling cigars. In exchange for immunity, the CIA hires him to do undercover reconnaissance work. During one of them, having landed in Colombia to refuel, he is contacted by some drug traffickers who convince him to transport drugs for them. Then the story gets complicated. Arrived in Nicaragua he begins to collaborate with the contras in the fight against the Sandinistas in power. He then turns into an arms smuggler, drug dealer for the Medellin Cartel, and DEA informant.
Barry Seal – An American Story: the cast
We’ve seen the plot of Barry Seal – An American Story, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:
- Tom CruiseBarry Seal
- Domhnall GleesonMonty Schafer
- Sarah WrightLucy Seal
- Caleb Landry JonesJB-Bubba
- Jesse Plemons as Sheriff Downing
- Lola Kirke as Judy Downing
- Alejandro Edda: Jorge Ochoa
- Mauricio Mejía as Pablo Escobar
- Fredy Yate EscobarCarlos Lehder
- Jayma MaysDana Sibota
- E. Roger MitchellCraig McCall
- Benito MartinezJames Rangel
- Connor TrinneerGeorge W. Bush
- Alpha Trivette: Judge Linkletter
- Jed ReesLouis Finkle
- Morgan HinklemanChristina Neal
- Alberto OspinoManuel Noriega
- Jayson Warner SmithBill Cooper
