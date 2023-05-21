Barry Seal – An American Story: plot (true story), cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Sunday 21 May 2023, at 21.20 on Italia 1, Barry Seal – An American Made (American Made), a 2017 film directed by Doug Liman, starring Tom Cruise, will be broadcast. The film centers on the true story of Barry Seal, a former Trans World Airlines pilot who became a drug smuggler in the 1980s and later an informant for the DEA. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot (true story)

In 1979, while US President Jimmy Carter declares a “crisis of confidence” to the nation, the population awaits the election of the new one, Ronald Reagan. Barry Seal, a wily airline pilot living in Louisiana, is caught red-handed smuggling cigars. In exchange for immunity, the CIA hires him to do undercover reconnaissance work. During one of them, having landed in Colombia to refuel, he is contacted by some drug traffickers who convince him to transport drugs for them. Then the story gets complicated. Arrived in Nicaragua he begins to collaborate with the contras in the fight against the Sandinistas in power. He then turns into an arms smuggler, drug dealer for the Medellin Cartel, and DEA informant.

Barry Seal – An American Story: the cast

We’ve seen the plot of Barry Seal – An American Story, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Tom CruiseBarry Seal

Domhnall GleesonMonty Schafer

Sarah WrightLucy Seal

Caleb Landry JonesJB-Bubba

Jesse Plemons as Sheriff Downing

Lola Kirke as Judy Downing

Alejandro Edda: Jorge Ochoa

Mauricio Mejía as Pablo Escobar

Fredy Yate EscobarCarlos Lehder

Jayma MaysDana Sibota

E. Roger MitchellCraig McCall

Benito MartinezJames Rangel

Connor TrinneerGeorge W. Bush

Alpha Trivette: Judge Linkletter

Jed ReesLouis Finkle

Morgan HinklemanChristina Neal

Alberto OspinoManuel Noriega

Jayson Warner SmithBill Cooper

Streaming and TV

Where to see Barry Seal: An American Story on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Sunday 21 May 2023 – at 21.20 on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to see and review the various programs Mediaset from cp, tablet and smartphone.