By Maytaal Angel

LONDON (Reuters) – In a move that hopes to redefine the way chocolate is made, Swiss company Barry Callebaut on Thursday launched a new bar, the fruit of more than 20 years of research into cocoa beans.

The world’s biggest chocolatier said its “second generation” chocolate will use about 50% less sugar than traditional chocolate, thanks to a new way of growing, fermenting and roasting cocoa beans that reduces their bitter taste.

The product, which will also use about 60% to 80% more cocoa, is likely to appeal to more health-conscious consumers and ahead of laws that are expected to limit sugar consumption in the future, analysts said.

“Anything that cuts out sugar or uses simpler, cleaner recipes will be positive given the consumer and therefore corporate demand for these products,” said Jon Cox, an analyst at Kepler Cheuvreux.

The chocolate giant, which supplies the world’s biggest consumer brands including Nestlé, said its new chocolate was tested by independent global research agency MMR in the US, UK and China and found to have high consumer appeal.

“By applying the principle (of new chocolate making), Barry Callebaut can completely redefine chocolate: ‘putting cocoa first, sugar last,’” the company said in a statement about the product launch.

Barry Callebaut Chief Executive Peter Boone told Reuters that second-generation chocolate uses only cocoa and sugar to make dark chocolate, and only milk, cocoa and sugar to make milk chocolate.

“The trend out there is for cleaner labels. Consumers do not like overprocessed foods. This chocolate only has two ingredients for the dark and three for the milk,” she said.

The innovation could eventually help boost global cocoa consumption and prices, if widely adopted, while leaving sugar consumption largely unscathed as sugarcane is increasingly used to produce ethanol, said industry experts.

“For cocoa, (it’s) really positive for consumption and therefore for the price outlook. However, I think we are talking about years and not months,” said a London-based consultant.

The new chocolate is more expensive to produce and may be priced a little higher than regular chocolate, said a spokesperson for Barry Callebaut. However, it can also be sold in smaller bar sizes and will ultimately not be aimed at luxury consumers.

One in four chocolate and cocoa products consumed worldwide are made with Barry Callebaut ingredients, and the group processes nearly one million tonnes of cocoa a year, about a fifth of the global volume.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel)