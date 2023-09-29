In his 1st session as head of the STF, on Tuesday (3.Oct), the minister wants to debate the “unconstitutional state of affairs” in the prison system

The president of STF (Supreme Federal Court), Minister Roberto Barroso, told journalists this Friday (September 29, 2023) that the first trial of his administration will be on the prison issue. Due to the October 12th holiday, the Court will hold an extraordinary session next Tuesday (October 3) to address the issue.“I will begin my administration by facing a very thorny and important issue, which is the prison issue. So, possibly on the 3rd, this will be the first discussion we will have. A case that stands out to me about the unconstitutional state of affairs in the penitentiary system.”, he said. Barroso also said that he will publish the trial agenda in advance as soon as he has made an adequate selection of the 300 cases that are in the queue.