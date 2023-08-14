Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/13/2023 – 17:09

One year after the silence and protocol treatment that have always marked Minister Rosa Weber’s style at the head of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), the court is preparing to swear in, on September 28, a new president, Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, whose way of relating to different interlocutors, in practically everything, contrasts with its predecessor. Lawyers who have lawsuits in the STF, for example, comment that Barroso – including the fact that he continues to teach – will make dialogue one of his trademarks in the Supreme Court and that, in this way, the Court will be able to build a closer relationship with workers and businessmen , environmentalists and agribusiness representatives, among other sectors.

Appointed to the position by President Dilma Rousseff in 2013, Barroso is 65 years old. He graduated from the State University of Rio de Janeiro (Uerj), completed his master’s degree at Yale University – one of the most traditional and renowned schools in the world – and is a Senior Fellow. at the Harvard Kennedy School. He is a widower with two children and is deeply spiritual. He has confessed to his friends his joy in assuming the presidency of the STF at a time when he considers that there is a climate of so much affection in the Court. He thinks, say close colleagues, that it is necessary to disarm the debate of ideas and pacify Brazilian society.

Barroso himself found himself involved in this heated debate that has marked Brazil in recent times when he reacted to a protester with a “Perdeu, mané” in New York, and when he said that “we defeated Bolsonarism” during a Congress at the UNE in July . Even the target of movements for an impeachment by groups linked to former president Jair Bolsonaro, he later explained that he was referring to “coup-mongering extremism”.

Upon assuming, as he has said in many of his lectures, he should emphasize the idea that it is necessary to better explain to society the functioning of Justice and the role of the STF, pointing out that it is necessary to work more agilely and expand the interlocution whether with civil society, with the National Congress and with the private sector. “I want to talk about the MST to the CNI”, the minister usually says to his closest interlocutors in reference to the Landless Movement, which in the Lula government returned with the invasions, including the Embrapa research center, and the National Confederation of Industry.

After the first and second rounds of the presidential election, Barroso, in public demonstrations, pointed out the tranquility with which the election took place, which, in his opinion, was yet another demonstration of the importance of the STF and the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) remained steadfast in defending the electronic ballot box. Conviction increased after the January 8 coup attempt, when rioters invaded the headquarters of the Three Powers. Many ministers even compared this scenario with the hypothesis of what could have happened on election days if there had been paper ballots, as claimed by former president Jair Bolsonaro. In this perspective, many believe that there could have been riots and riots in important polling stations, in order to leave under suspicion or even annul the result of the election.

Minister Barroso presided over the TSE between 2020 and 2022, a very difficult period, amid the covid-19 pandemic. Court advisors recall that he conducted a great effort to maintain the 2020 municipal elections, amid the covid-19 pandemic, without the election becoming a focus of contamination, as many feared. With no time to promote bids, say these assistants, Barroso called companies that could contribute with the necessary material – alcohol gel, masks, gloves – to reduce the risk of contagion. At the end of the first round, he stated: “Everything in life can be perfected over time. But, remember that in no country in the world, on the same day of an election, can you announce the result on the same night. This remains extraordinary in one of the world’s largest democracies,” he said.

Debate on decriminalization of abortion and discussion on drugs should mark management

Members and former members of the Court, who prefer not to be identified, said they believe that Barroso will continue the work that has been done by his predecessors and, in particular, issues that are dear to him and should be included or are already on the agenda, such as the decriminalization of abortion and changes in drug policy. His opinions on these topics, among many others, are present in his book Sem Data Venia, released in 2020. The minister should also seek a solution to the default in precatorios (judicial debts that the government is obliged to pay) because, according to his advisors , he considers it absurd that the citizen wins a lawsuit against the State and does not receive the due payment.