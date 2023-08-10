Minister was elected in the session this Wednesday (9.Aug) and should take over the Court at the end of September; Fachin will be vice president

The vice president of stf (Federal Court of Justice), Luis Roberto Barroso, was elected this Wednesday (9.Aug.2023) to succeed Minister Rosa Weber as President of the Court. Minister Edson Fachin will be the vice president.

On October 2, the current President of the Court will be 75 years old and will be compulsorily retired. Weber’s last session will be on September 28th.

For the election of the presidency of the Court, the magistrates must vote for the oldest member and who spent the most time without exercising the presidency. Following that order, the 2nd oldest is elected vice president.

There is a tradition in the STF that no minister votes for himself and, therefore, all elections end up with a score of 10 to 1 votes.

Shortly after the result, Barroso made a brief speech. He praised Weber’s management, who spent 7 months in charge of the STF. He said the minister did “Remarkable Achievements” in management and who had a “Bright career in the Judiciary”.

The current vice-president stated that it is a “immense honor” to head the Federal Supreme Court and which intends to “dignify” the chair of the presidency.

“I receive with immense humility this task entrusted to me and aware of the weight of this responsibility and I intend to dignify the chair that your excellency occupies today and we will succeed your excellency, because replacing it is not possible”Barroso told Weber.

Roberto Barroso is 65 years old and has been at the Court since June 2013, when he was appointed by the former president Dilma Rousseff (PT) for the vacancy left by Ayres Britto. The minister was born in Vassouras (RJ) and holds a degree in law from Uerj (University of the State of Rio de Janeiro), a master’s degree from Yale University (USA) and a doctorate from Uerj.

The minister must remain at the Court until March 11, 2033, when he will turn 75 years old.