President of the STF says he has ordered 3 programs from technology companies that could “revolutionize” the Brazilian Judiciary

The president of STF (Supreme Federal Court), Minister Roberto Barroso, stated this Monday (Dec 4, 2023) that he had ordered 3 programs from technology companies that could “revolutionize” the Brazilian Judiciary. The statement was given during the 17th National Meeting of the Judiciary, held by the CNJ (National Council of Justice) in Salvador.

“You have to trust and distrust artificial intelligence. It still does not meet the minimum demands with the precision we need. Even so, I placed 3 orders with technology companies. We made a public call and more than 30 offers arrived for the demands made”he said.

The 1st program requested seeks to summarize the judicial process: the relevant fact, 1st and 2nd degree sentences and the reasons for the appeal presented. “Everything is under judicial supervision and the judge is always responsible”said Barroso.

The president of the Supreme Court said that the idea is for the judge to receive the complete process, with all volumes, but also the information summarized by the system.

Barroso said that the companies were committed to delivering this program. However, he said he was “skeptical” that the proposal will meet the necessary expectations.

Also according to the president of the STF, the 2nd program is a style of ChatGPT that can be fed with the jurisprudence of the Supreme Court, the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) and other courts in the country.

The idea is that the developer is able “in the case, to offer a proposed solution” based on the information provided.

“I know it’s controversial. However, we cannot escape, in mass justice, trying to maximize the use of technologies. If it works, fine. If it doesn’t work, we abandon it. But we have to try”he stated.

The third request made by Barroso is for a common database system for the entire Judiciary in the country. The idea is not to implement a new PJe (Electronic Judicial Process), but “create a single interface, regardless of the system you are operating”.